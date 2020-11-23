'A Taste Of Christmas' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

A Taste Of Christmas is a romantic comedy with a theme of Christmas directed by Damian Romay and written by Kelly Peters and Amy Katherine Taylor. The plot of the movie follows the character of Natalie, who finds out about the plan of her cousin Francesca to cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her Italian restaurant, and decides to step up to the job to not disappoint the guests who had planned to attend the opening. The movie was filmed in different locations in Georgia and had an ensemble cast. Let us take a look at the cast of A Taste of Christmas.

A Taste Of Christmas cast

Anni Krueger as Natalie Rogers

Anni Krueger has played the role of Natalie Rogers, who is determined to make the Christmas Eve of the restaurant a success. Her role is that of the lead characters among A Taste Of Christmas cast. Anni Krueger has worked in television shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Romanoffs. Anni Krueger also happens to be a singer and has also given her vocals for the two seasons of Inside Amy Schumer.

Gilles Marini as Stefano Grimaldi

Gilles Marini is a French-American actor who has played one of the prominent A Taste Of Christmas characters, Stefano Grimaldi. He has worked in well-known projects such as Sex And The City and Devious Maids. He has also worked in Days Of Our Lives, 2 Broke Girls and All I Wish.

Nia Vardalos as Olivia

Nia Vardalos has played the supporting role of Olivia in the cast of A Taste Of Christmas. The actor is most popularly known for her role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. She has received nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay as well as for a Golden Globe award.

Emma Myers for BeeBee Jordan

Emma Myers has played the role of BeeBee Jordan in this film. She is known for her work in Southern Gospel, Girl in the Basement and will now bee seen in A Taste of Christmas. She has also worked in the movie Letters To God.

