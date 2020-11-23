'Megan Is Missing' Cast: Read All The Details About The Actors And Characters Of This Film

Megan is Missing is a 2011 horror film. Directed and written by Michael Goi the film saw a limited audience and received major flak when it initially released. The cringe and heartbreaking content inspired by real-life events of child abductions, sexual abuse, and online predators were not welcomed by the audience in 2011. Almost a decade later the film has found its prominence through social media with the evolved content in the media today. Megan is Missing courted controversy in New Zealand. According to Junkee the New Zealand government banned the film calling it “objectionable” because of the graphic violence, sexual content and most of its victims and Megan is Missing characters being teenagers. Let us warn you if you haven't watched the movie you're better off.

The story follows three main characters and the cast of Megan Is Missing is interesting. The portrayals of these new and so experienced actors deserve some attention. If you are wondering what the cast of Megan Is Missing look like keep reading details here.

Megan Is Missing cast

Rachel Quinn as Megan Stewart

Rachel Quinn is an actor and a dancer. She plays the most important character in Megan Is Missing. The challenging role of a teenager who struggles with PTSD and self-destructive behaviours who turns to drugs and casual sexual encounters only to find herself in danger is played by Rachel Quinn. Raised Los Angeles she played in various stage productions and commercials but doesn’t have a lot of feature films credited to her name. She was seen in Squaresville, Kaka Nirvana and The Hands You Shake.

Amber Perkins as Amy Herman

Amber Parkin plays the role of Amy in the film. She is shown as Megan’s friend in the movie. Amy decides to take the matter into her hands when Megan goes missing in the film. When photos and videos of her being tortured start appearing on fetish sites. Seeking the help of Megan’s boyfriend, the young teenager also goes missing and is assaulted and threatened by the villain. Amber was born in California and Megan is Missing is her biggest acting gig. The actor was also spotted in the Sinner and Family of the Year.

Dean Waite as Josh

Dean Waite plays the role of Josh in the movie. Josh is shown as Megan’s boyfriend and also the antagonist in the film. After Megan goes missing, her friend Amy tries to find her but gives up, when Josh enters and tells her he can show where Megan is and convinces her to change her mind. He then abducts and abuses Amy as well and in the end locks her in a barrel with the dead body of her friend Megan. This Australian actor has only one other film to his experience titled Four 1 Liberation Front.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

