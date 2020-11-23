Where Was 'Jingle All The Way' Filmed? Know Where The Arnold Schwarzenegger Film Was Shot

The American Christmas family comedy, Jingle All The Way released in 1996 and marks the first instalment of the hit film series. The blockbuster film had filmmaker Brian Levant at its helm while the cast of the film was headlined by superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger and comedian-actor Sinbad in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast. The plot of the film follows a mattress salesman, Howard, who promises his son a Turbo Man toy as a Christmas gift. However, he is compelled to fight each parent and travel across the town to buy the hot-selling toy as he forgets to purchase it earlier.

Also Read | Where Was 'Just Mercy' Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The Legal Drama

In addition to phenomenal performances by Arnold and Sinbad, the Brian Levant directorial gained popularity for portraying the Christmas and holiday season on the big screen. Although the film is said to be based in Minneapolis, was it really filmed the US city of the Minnesota state? Thus, read to find out "where was Jingle All The Way filmed?" to know its shooting locations.

Also Read | Where Was '6 Underground' Filmed? Check Out Details Of Movie's Filming Locations

Jingle All The Way filming location revealed!

The Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer is set against the backdrop of the then Minneapolis city. Arnold played the role of a workaholic salesman who hails from the city located in Minnesota. As shown in the family comedy, the filming of Jingle All The Way actually took place there. It was filmed in the Twin Cities of Saint Paul and Minneapolis along with a variety of other locations, one being the Mall of America. Some parts of the film like the end parade were shot in California.

Take a look at what went into making Jingle All The Way below:

Also Read | Where Was 'A Place In The Sun' Filmed: Read To Know Where This 1951 Romance Film Was Shot

About 'Jingle All The Way'

Alongside Arnold and Sinbad, the American comedy film also starred Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson, Jake Lloyd, Robert Conrad, Martin Mull and Jim Belushi in supporting roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits at the box office that year. With the astonishing response to the original film in 1996, the makers of the film came up with a sequel almost two decades later, in 2014. However, Jingle All The Way 2 boasted of a new cast altogether which was headlined by Larry the Cable Guy.

Also Read | Where Was 'The Christmas Bow' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Holiday Drama Was Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.