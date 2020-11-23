'The Replacements' Cast List: Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

The Replacements is an American sports comedy directed by Howard Deutch, which was released in the year 2000. This movie is about the assembling of American football players headed by the character of Keanu Reaves, who plays the lead in the movie. Although the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, the film went on to give a fair performance at the box office. Let us have a look at the cast of The Replacements and the characters that they have played in the film.

The Replacements cast

Keanu Reeves as Shane Falco

Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of quarterback Shane Falco among the cast of The Replacements. He plays the role of a talented player whose career takes a fall after a shameful defeat in a game, but receives a second chance to revive his career and live up to his potential. In his career which has spanned for more than three decades Keanu Reeves is most known for his work in The Matrix franchise and also gained popularity after playing the role of John Wick in a franchise with the same name.

Gene Hackman as Jimmy McGinty

Gene Hackman has played the role of Jimmy McGinty, one of the major The Replacements characters, a coach who takes up the responsibility of reassembling a team which is on its last verge in the tournament. Gene Hackman is one of the most experienced actors in The Replacements cast with a career spanning to over four decades with his last film role in 2004, in the movie Welcome To Mooseport. He has worked in a number of popular films such as Crimson Tide, Behind Enemy Lines, The Mexican and more.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Will Smith Became A Millionaire At An Early Age Of 20?

Jon Favreau as Daniel "Danny" Bateman

Jon Favreau is one of the most popular names among The Replacements cast. He plays the role of Daniel "Danny" Bateman who is a quiet and a shy character but goes absolutely berserk if he sees the colour red. John Favreau is now known more popularly as a director than an actor, with his widely appreciated work as a director in Marvel films, especially the Iron Man films.

ALSO READ: Is Scarlett Johansson On Social Media? Read Why 'ScarJo' Does Not Prefer Social Platforms

Who is the cheerleader in The Replacements?

Known most popularly for her role in this film, Brooke Langton has played the role of Annabelle Farrell, a cheerleader with vast knowledge about football. Her character plays the love interest to Keanu’s character of Shane. She has worked in films like Impact Earth and Saving Christmas, and she was last seen in Soul Sessions in 2018.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'scream Queen'?

ALSO READ: 'Friends' To Continue Airing On Nick At Nite Under New Multi-year Syndication Deal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.