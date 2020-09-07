'A Taste Of Summer' Cast: Eric Winter, Roselyn Sanchez And Other Characters

A Taste of Summer is a romantic drama. The plot revolves around a woman who is moving to Bright Shore where she is opening a restaurant and discovering her passion again. Upon arrival, she meets an old baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns a restaurant of his own.

The film is helmed by Peter DeLuise and produced under the banner of Brad Krevoy Television, Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA). The film is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and funny twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of A Taste of Summer cast below.

'A Taste of Summer' cast

Eric Winter as Caleb Delaney

Eric Winter essays the role of Caleb Delaney in the film. He is a former baseball player and is very competitive when it comes to his work. He also owns a restaurant and does really well until he locks horns with somebody. In the trailer, Eric is seen as a loving, kind man unless somebody gets on his bad side.

Roselyn Sanchez as Gabby Ferrar

In the movie, Roselyn Sanchez essays the role of Gabby Ferrar. She is shown as a strong wilful person who can go to any extent to get her work done. She is also very competitive when it comes to her work and will never let somebody overtake her in what she loves doing the most. She is also shown as a soft-hearted person who falls in love with her enemy Caleb Delaney.

Alison Araya as Christina Weaver

Alison Araya is seen portraying the role of Christina Weaver in A Taste of Summer. In the trailer, Alison plays the role of Roselyn’s best friend. The two are very fond of each other and will always help each other in whatever they do. In the trailer, they can be seen going for matches, cooking and having fun together.

Matt Mazur as Trevor Delaney

In the film, Matt Mazur plays the role of Trevor Delaney. He is a close friend of Eric Winter and is always with him supporting him in all his ways. In the film, Matt is seen having fun with Eric like helping him in the competition, cheering him from the crowds and more.

Supporting role of A Taste of Summer

Ben Wilkinson as Chef Franco in A Taste of Summer

Alvin Sanders as Danny in A Taste of Summer

Edwin Perez as Edwin Perez in A Taste of Summer

Marco Grazzini as Marco Grazzini in A Taste of Summer

