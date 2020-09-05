Cast Of 'Away' On Netflix Boasts Of Actors Like Hilary Swank, Talitha Bateman & Others

Away is an interesting Sci-Fi romantic drama. The plot revolves around an American astronaut preparing to leave her husband and daughter behind to embark on a risky journey with an international space crew. The film is created by Andrew Hinderaker and produced under the banner of 6th & Idaho Productions, True Jack Productions, Universal Television. The film is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and suspenseful twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of Away cast below.

Away cast

Hilary Swank as Emma Green

In the film, Hilary Swank essays the role of Emma Green. She is an American astronaut who is the commander of the mission. In the trailer of the film, Hilary’s character is shown as a smart, soft-hearted woman who does not want to leave her family but at the same time wants to pursue her dream. However, when things get little tough, the actor puts on her shield and battles the problems that come her way. In the trailer, Hilary can be seen showing fan her tough side in a few glimpses.

Also read | 'Fukrey Returns' Cast Boasts Of Actors Like Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, And More; See List

Josh Charles as Matt Logan

In the film, Josh Charles is seen playing the role of Matt Logan, husband of Emma Green. In the film Emma’s husband is a NASA engineer who works alongside with Emma at NASA's mission control centre. Matt is not fit to become an astronaut due to having a disease known as cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) due to which he is seen staying with his daughter, while his wife embarks on a space mission.

Talitha Bateman as Alexis

In the film, Talitha Bateman essays the role of Alexis, the teenage daughter of Josh and Emma. In the trailer, the actor can be seen as a sweet, innocent girl who wished that her mother didn’t leave her and go for the mission. However, as things get bad, Alexis gets brave and helps her unwell father and she stays by his side.

Also read | 'Away' Netflix Release Date: Details On The New Show Starring Hilary Swank & Ato Essandoh

Supporting roles in Away

Vivian Wu as Lu in Away

Mark Ivanir as Misha in Away

Ato Essandoh as Kwesi in Away

Ray Panthaki as Ram in Away

Felicia Patti as Cassie in Away

Adam Irigoyen as Isaac Rodriguez in Away

Fiona Fu as CNSA Head in Away

Also read | Chadwick Boseman's Ma Rainey's Preview Screening Cancelled By Netflix

Also read | Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal Deemed 'wonderful'; Fans 'can't Wait'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.