Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal Deemed 'wonderful'; Fans 'can't Wait'

The Royal couple of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has recently confirmed the news of their Netflix deal. Under the new Netflix deal, Harry and Meghan would make documentaries, television shows, children series as well as feature films. The news comes after the rumours of the couple and their Hollywood plans.

According to the NYtimes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a production company which is untitled as of now, however, the couple has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix who will pay them to create different contents in the form of docuseries, scripted TV shows etc. Read on to know how the fans have reacted on the same.

Fan reactions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal

Wonderful news about Meghan & Harry signing with Netflix. This has really made my day. I for one cant wait to see the results — David Fuller (@Axeyman) September 2, 2020

Good to see Meghan and Harry signed a multi year deal with Netflix. For those that didn’t want to see them; well now they will be in your bedroom or living room every single day. 😂 — Hardip Barot (@Hardip_nirvana) September 2, 2020

Meghan & Harry continuing to do great things. For some reason this makes people very angry.



But I, for one, will be watching what they produce on Netflix when it comes out. 😊🤷🏽‍♀️



*I just know I’m going to get a barrage of comments but I genuinely like Harry & Meghan!😂* pic.twitter.com/J0qe9OOAIE — Dominique Samuels 🇬🇧 (@dominiquetaegon) September 2, 2020

Delighted for #HarryandMeghan in securing a @netflix deal. All the haters wanted them gone: to become self-sufficient (not 'sponging off the state'). So guess what, that's EXACTLY what they've done! Anyone who knows Harry knows what a good bloke he is & she makes him happy. End. — S J Hammerschmidt ✋🏿♥️🤚🏻 #StopRacism (@sjhammerschmidt) September 3, 2020

BP: Harry and Meghan will no longer have a big platform if they leave the Royal Family. They will become irrelevant:



England population: 55.98 million

Netflix subscribers: 185 million



Enjoy your Royal Family, BP! pic.twitter.com/fx1oRd2bQp — Sara Roselyn Reiter (@SaraReiter) September 2, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Netflix deal - I hope they expose the media lies. Congratulations 👻 pic.twitter.com/zvhSLPuNXz — My Opinion - Sussex Warrior 👻 (@my_opnion) September 2, 2020

According to Variety, the royal couple intends to work on diverse communities and their environments and thus shine a light on various communities. They also intend to make inspiring family content with powerful storytelling. They are working with Ted and his team at Netflix to share impactful content across generations. T

ed Sarandos is the co-CEO and chief content officer of the OTT platform Netflix. A nature docuseries along with an animated series that focuses on inspirational women are some of the few contents that the duo is focusing on along with several other projects which are in development, some of which already are developed.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their recent work

Meghan Markle recently narrated the Disney Plus docuseries, Elephants. Whereas Prince Harry partnered with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple+ docuseries about mental health. Prince Harry also made a surprise appearance in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix trailer. The documentary tells the story about Paralympic Games.

Recently, a book on the biography of the couple and their lives was released. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family is a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex. The book is written by the American-based Royal reporters, Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie and published by Harper Collins. The book was released on 11 August 2020.

