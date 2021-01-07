A Yank At Eton Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters That They Played In The Film

A Yank At Eton cast member Mickey Rooney can be seen playing the character of Timothy Dennis in the film. The 1942 feature presentation tells the story of Timothy Dennis, a talented high school football player who can be seen having a tough time adjusting to the life of an academic. The story surrounding Timothy Dennis brought to life by the rest of the members that make up the cast of A Yank At Eton, such as Freddie Bartholomew's Peter Carlton, Juanita Quigley's Jane "The Runt" Dennis, Peter Lawford's Ronnie Kenvill, amongst others. This article is about the actors who formed the cast of A Yank At Eton and their respective A Yank At Eton's characters.

1) Mickey Rooney as Timothy Dennis:

The list of A Yank At Eton cast members has to start with Mickey Rooney, who essayed the central character of Timothy Dennis in A Yank At Eton. Timothy Dennis is the embodiment of the overly-confident American youth who has to move to Britain due to circumstances beyond his control. One thing leads to another, the series of which ends with him getting enrolled in the elite Eton College. The story of his survival and emergence makes up for the plot of the film.

2) Peter Lawford as Ronnie Kenvill

One of the A Yank At Eton's characters that is central to the story is Peter Lawford's Ronnie Kenvill. Lawford's Kenvill fills the spot of the archetypical high school bully, the Goliath to Dennis' David, in the feature presentation. The function of Lawford's character in the film is to make life particularly difficult for Dennis. Throughout the runtime of the film, Kenvill and Dennis can be seen at crossroads with each other.

3) Juanita Quigley as Jane Dennis

Juanita Quigley plays Jane Dennis, the sister of Rooney's Timothy, in the film. The comedy and drama presentation sees Quigley's character in a brief yet important character. She can be seen as a source of inspiration in a literal sense of the term to Mickey Rooney's Timothy Dennis. The presence of her character could be felt until the very end of the 1942 film.

4) Freddie Bartholomew as Peter Carlton

The favorite child actor of the '30s and '40s, Freddie Bartholomew can be seen playing the character of Peter Carlton in the film. Bartholomew's character is essentially the on-screen stepbrother to Mickey Rooney's Timothy Dennis. It is established very early on in the film that it will be the infantry headed by the school head boy, which is Bartholomew's Carlton, who will serve as the opposing force in the feature.

5) Edmund Gwenn as Headmaster Justin

Veteran actor Edmund Gwenn plays Headmaster Justin in the film. Gwenn's Justin is a mild-mannered gentleman who provides Timothy Dennis countless opportunities when it comes to carving out a place for himself in the crowd. But, as a result of Timothy's behavior, one can observe that the headmaster goes through a change of opinion. At one point, the Headmaster can be seen reprimanding Tim for promoting his idea of American individualism a little too much, in the Headmaster's opinion.

