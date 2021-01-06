'O Brother Where Art Thou' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

O Brother, Where art thou was released on May 13, 2000. It is a crime comedy-drama that was set in 1937 rural Mississippi during the Great Depression. It is a modern satire which was loosely based on Homer's epic Greek poem The Odyssey. The movie was one of the first to use digital colour correction to give sepia-tinted look. Read further to know more about O Brother Where art thou cast.

O Brother Where art thou cast

George Clooney as Ulysses Everett McGill

Ulysses Everett McGill lives in Mississipi Delta countryside after he escaped from Parchman Farm. Being a smooth talker, he gets his work done without facing any problems. Even when he had to escape, he lied to the other two guys and plotted the whole plan. As a character, he was arrogant, witty as well as romantic.

John Turturro as Pete

After getting betrayed by his cousin, Pete no more believes in loyalty. He is a criminal but is mysterious in his own ways. The character as a whole wants to have a smooth life and dreams of opening a fine restaurant.

Tim Blake Nelson as Delmar O'Donnell

Delmar is prisoned for robbing a supermarket. At first, he denies doing so but later on accepts his crime. As a character, Delmar is gullible and is not as smart as his friends.

Charles Durning as Pappy O'Daniel

Charles is the governor of Mississippi who is running for an election. He finds it hard to gain voters and is fighting against Homer Stokes. Throughout the movie, he tries to get votes. As a character, he is determined and would do anything to get what he wants.

Who are the sirens in 'O Brother Where Art Thou'?

In one of the scenes, the lead heroes come across three beautiful ladies. While the ladies represent sirens from the original poem The Odyssey, the character is played by Mia Tate, Musetta Vander and Christy Taylor. The sirens sing a soft lullaby saying, “Go to sleep, little babe.”

Did George Clooney sing in 'O Brother Where Art Thou'?

George Clooney practised singing for weeks. He was planning to sing a song for the movie after understanding the script. Despite spending time on practising, his voice was dubbed by country blues singer Dan Tyminski, according to IMDB.

