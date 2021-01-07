'Busted's' Cast: Details About The Cast Of The Netflix Original South Korean Web Series

Busted! is a South Korean web television program that streams on Netflix. The show is a Netflix Original that is co-produced with SangSang. The show is about a panel of Korean entertainers that teams up with some of the biggest names in K-drama to solve mysteries. The show consists of two seasons. It premiered on May 4, 2018. The third season of the show is scheduled to be released in January 2021.

Busted's cast includes Yoo Jae-suk, Ahn Jae-Wook, Kim Jong-min, Lee Kwang-soo, Park Min-young, Oh Se-hun, Kim Se-Jeong and Lee Seung-gi. The series is Netflix's first original program to showcase an all-Korean cast. IMDb rates Busted! as 7.6 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Busted!

Also read: Trailer Of K Variety Series 'Busted' Season 3 Out Now; Check Out

Busted's cast -

Yoo Jae-suk

Yoo Jae-suk is a television personality who has hosted several television shows in South Korea. He is known for shows such as Infinite Challenge, Running Man, and Happy Together. He is known for his quick wit and appeal across a wide range of demographics and has established himself as one of Southmost well-known and popular celebrity in South Korea.

Ahn Jae-Wook

Ahn Jae-Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He made his acting debut in Song of a Blind Bird. He also became a Korean Wave star, extending his popularity to China, Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

Also read: What Time Does 'Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival' Release On Netflix?

Kim Jong-min

Kim Jong-min has been a member of the K-pop group Koyote since 2000. He has also been a cast member of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night since 2007. He is the winner of numerous prices for his work on 2 Days & 1 Night.

Lee Kwang-soo

Lee Kwang-soo made his acting debut in the sitcom Here He Comes in 2008. He received recognition for his roles in It's Okay, That's Love, Confession, Collective Invention, Inseparable Bros and many others. Apart from acting, Lee is as one of the regular cast members of the South Korean variety show Running Man.

Park Min-young

Park Min-young started her acting career in the hit sitcom High Kick! She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010. She has starred in television series such as City Hunter, A New Leaf, Queen for Seven Days, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life and most recently, When the Weather Is Fine amongst others.

Also read: Tillotama Shome-starrer 'Sir' To Release On Netflix

Oh Se-hun

Oh Se-hun is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo. Sehun was cast as the male lead in the Korean-Chinese film Catman. Sehun has also starred in various other television dramas and films such as Secret Queen Makers and Dokgo Rewind.

Kim Se-Jeong

Kim Se-Jeong is best known as the runner-up contestant in Produce 101. She was a co-host of the variety show Talents for Sale in 2016. She also portrayed the leading role in School 2017 and I Wanna Hear Your Song.

Lee Seung-gi

Lee Seung-gi has sung numerous hit songs such as Because You're My Woman, Will You Marry Me and Return. He played lead roles in popular dramas such as Brilliant Legacy, The King 2 Hearts, You're All Surrounded, A Korean Odyssey Vagabond and more. He has also been the host of the talk show Strong Heart.

Also read: 'True Beauty' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.