Aaron Dominguez Slams Down Trolls Who Asked Him To Stay Away From Selena Gomez

Recently, photos of Selena Gomez sharing a laugh with her co-actor Aaron Dominguez on the set of their Hulu series Only Murders in the Building surfaced on the internet which resulted in some netizens trolling Aaron and comparing him to Selena's ex Justin Bieber. Even though Selena and Justin have moved on with their lives, some Selenators are finding it difficult to grasp the concept of Selena being comfortable with anyone else and started trolling Aaron telling him that the actor-singer deserves better. Aaron, however, decided to give it back to the haters with kindness.

Aaron reacts to trolls

A user had earlier dmed the actor saying, "Yo ugly ass boy, stay the f–k away from Selena. She deserves better." Aaron took a screenshot of the picture and posted it on his story by simply writing "LOL" in the caption. On February 25, the actor posted another screenshot message that had the user saying, "Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade.” Aaron replied with "These kids don't take a break." On February 26, Aaron posted a picture on his Instagram with a caption that read, "Remain unfazed. Happy Friday." The Shaft actor later posted a story on Instagram asking his fans to spread love. Selena has not yet commented or reacted to the haters and the trolls.

Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez's new project

Selena Gomez's latest series with Aaron also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short and is set in New York City. The movie is about a murder that takes place in the building they all stay in. According to Deadline, Aaron plays the role of Oscar who is the son of the building's superintendent and Selena plays the lead role of Mabel. Both Oscar and Mabel are shown to be true-crime lovers and they team up together to solve the murder mystery. The leads have managed to hit it off in real life as well and they also had an Instagram live session earlier in the week to catch up with each other. Only Murders in the Building is exoected to release sometime later this year.

