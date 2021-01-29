Selena Gomez Announces Her First Spanish EP Titled 'Revelación'

Selena Gomez is ready to explore her love for Spanish music. The American singer has announced that she will soon be releasing her first Spanish EP titled Revelación (Revelation). Selena Gomez took to social media to announce that Revelación will be releasing on March 12, 2021. This EP announcement comes days after Selena Gomez debuted her first full Spanish track titled, De Una Vez.

Selena Gomez is one of the most successful artists in the industry. The multi-hyphenated singer, songwriter, and actor has been working in the industry for decades now. Selena Gomez, who started out as a child actor, is now preparing to release her first Spanish EP titled Revelación. Recently, Selena Gomez debuted her first full Spanish single, De Una Vez on January 16, 2021.

Before De Una Vez, Selena Gomez released the bilingual track Taki Taki that also featured, DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B. Now, Selena Gomez’s Revelación will be releasing on March 12, 2020. She took to social media and announced the same. In her Instagram post, Selena Gomez posed in a blue shimmery gown and stood on a table. Along with the post, Selena Gomez wrote, “Revelación. 12 Marzo”. Take a look at the post:

The moment Selena Gomez announced her Revelación EP, Selenators were overjoyed. Her above mentioned Instagram post was flooded with comments. Many fans were soon mentioning Selena Gomez’s recent album Rare in the comment section to celebrate her upcoming EP. While some fans chose to comment in Spanish on this announcement. Take a look at these comments and tweets on Selena Gomez’s post here.

Ahead of the Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP release, the songstress will also be releasing a second Spanish single titled, Baila Conmigo. She has collaborated with Rauw Alejandro for the same. Selena even posted a snippet of the Baila Conmigo music video on social media since the single is set to debut on January 29, 2021. Watch the Baila Conmigo teaser here:

