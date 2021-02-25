'Broken Hearts Gallery' Cast: Is Selena Gomez In 'Broken Hearts Gallery'?

The Broken Hearts Gallery released in theatres in the US on September 11, 2020, and received positive reviews from audiences and critics. The movie revolves around the story of a young woman, who after a breakup opens up a gallery where people can leave gifts and trinkets that they got from their former partners. The movie has Selena Gomez as its executive producer; however, she did not star in the movie. Read along to know actors that were a part of the Broken Hearts Gallery cast.

Broken Hearts Gallery cast

Geraldine Viswanathan

Geraldine Viswanathan plays the role of Lucy Gulliver in the movie. The Australian actor rose to fame after her role of Kayla in the movie Blockers in 2018 for which she received critical acclaim. Followed by this, she played the lead role in the 2019 movie Hala and also featured in Bad Education. Her other films include the comedy anthology Miracle Workers and Janet King.

Dacre Kayd Montgomery-Harvey

Dacre plays the role of Nick in the movie. He is popularly known for his role of billy in the Netflix thriller series Stranger Thing as well as playing Jason Scott in the 2017 reboot of Power Rangers. The actor started his own podcast by the name DKMH, on July 11, 2019, and wherein he shares his own poetry.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Ambudkar plays the role of Max Vora in the movie. The American actor is also a singer as well as a rapper and is popularly known by his stage name UTK the INC. Utkarsh has also been a VJ for the channel MTV Desi. Apart from this, he has featured in the comedy film Pitch Perfect, playing the role of Donald and also in the television shows The Mindy Project and The Muppets.

Molly June Gordon

Molly June Gordon was seen playing the role of Amanda in the rom-com. The actor is famous for her roles of Nicky in the show Animal Kingdon as well as in the comedy films, Life of the Party as Maddie, Booksmart as Triple-A and Good Boys as Hannah. She made her debut in the 2001 film I Am Sam, after which she went to play the role of a trick-or-treater in the 2005 movie Bewitched.

