Is Sarah Thomas Married? NFL Referee And Husband Brian Thomas Have 3 Kids Together

On Sunday, Sarah Thomas became the first woman NFL referee to ever officiate a Super Bowl game. The 47-year-old is in her sixth season in the league and has broken numerous records on her journey to the Super Bowl. Thomas was the first woman referee in the NFL, starting her officiating career in 2015. Here we answer questions like 'Is Sarah Thomas married?' and take a look at her family life.

Sarah Thomas' husband and family

Sarah Thomas burst into limelight this season, despite being part of the league's officiating since 2015. The 47-year-old has been married to Brian Thomas since 2000, with whom she has three kids. The pair has two sons, Bridley, 17, and Brady, 14, along with a daughter, Bailey, 5. After it was confirmed that Sarah Thomas will be officiating in the Super Bowl, she had said that being the first to referee the Super Bowl wasn't her aim, but that she was happy if her story could positively impact someone. She had said that she loves having the title especially because of what it means to others and her daughter.

Sarah Thomas getting ready to make #SuperBowl history.



📺: #SBLV -- 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/S2VDt36fAF — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021

In a 2013 interview with ABC News, Sarah Thomas opened up about being a wife, mother, and a full-time NFL referee. The 47-year-old said that it would have been impossible for her to get on with her job without the support of her husband and kids. She had revealed that refereeing was a part of their children's lives because of her job. Sarah revealed that being the first woman NFL referee never intimated her despite it being such a male-dominated profession. She revealed that when she first started refereeing, she had no clue that there were no women officials. She also revealed that her journey wasn't harder because of her gender, and believes that it was her credentials and her work as an official that moved things forward.

Sarah Thomas was the first woman to officiate a game in Mississippi’s top high school division, the first woman to referee a major college football game after joining Conference USA’s full-time staff in 2007 and also the first woman to officiate a bowl game when she worked Marshall’s win over Ohio in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in 2009. She was hired as NFL’s first permanent female official in 2015, after having spent time in the New Orleans Saints’ and Indianapolis Colts’ training camps and officiating a 2013 pre-season game between the Saints and Oakland Raiders. The NFL gathers its Super Bowl officiating crew based on eligibility, a minimum of five years of experience is required, as well as in-season performance.

(Image Courtesy: NFL Twitter)