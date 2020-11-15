On Shailene Woodley's Birthday, Here Is A Trivia Quiz On The Actor

Shailene Woodley celebrates her birthday today, i.e November 15, 2020. The actor, through the years, has entertained her fans with her noteworthy performances in multiple films. However, in recent years, the actor has often been in the headlines for her relationships. On Shailene Woodley's birthday, here's a trivia quiz on the actor:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Nick Jones' Teaser For Netflix's 'Dash And Lily'

Shailene Woodley through the years has emerged to be one of the most vocal stars in modern era Hollywood. The actor was seen at the forefront of protesting in North Dakota for people who were not receiving clean drinking water. Whereas, her work as an actor is known worldwide. The quiz below will encompass both, her film career, and personal life. Check it out below -

Shailene Woodley's trivia quiz

1. When was Shailene Woodley Born?

12 Jan 1990

2 Jun 1993

15 Nov 1991

3 Feb 1998

2. What is Shailene Woodley's Middle Name?

Diann

Dani

Mia

Lisa

Also read: John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ Franchise To Come Up With Another Spectacular Sequel

3. In which movie did Shailene Woodley make her debut?

Avengers

Green Lantern

Paper Towns

The Descendants

4. What was the name of Shailene Woodley's short film?

Choices

9 kisses

John Carter

Alright Alright Alright

5. Which character does she play in The Divergent film franchise?

Beatrice

Candice

Thanos

Samantha

6. Who directed the film Adrift featuring Shailene Woodley?

The Russo Brothers

Rohit Shetty

Baltasar Kormakur

Bryan Cranston

7. In Which year did Shailene Woodley get a nomination for Bafta's rising star award?

1981

1991

2001

2013

8. Shailene Woodley was born in which place?

Simi Valley

Canada

Japan

The United States of America

Also read: Miley Cyrus' Nude Photoshoot For Indian-American Photographer Takes Internet By Storm

9. What was Shailene Woodley diagnosed with at the age of 15?

Cancer

Depression

Vitamin Deficiency

Scoliosis

10. Who was Shailene Woodley's co-star in Spectacular Now?

Jonah Hill

Miles Morales

Miles Teller

Leonardo DiCaprio

11. Has Shailene Woodley faced jail time for her activism efforts?

Yes

No

12. From which blockbuster movie did all of her scenes get cut out?

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Endgame

John Carter

The Hulk

Also read: John Lewis Christmas Advert: Sam Creates An Alternative Advert That Gets Fans Emotional

Answers -

15 Nov 1991 Diann The Descendants 9 kisses Beatrice Baltasar Kormakur 2013 Simi Valley Scoliosis Miles Teller Yes The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Also read: 'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Joins Instagram, Shares Baby Grint's Pic As His 1st Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.