On Shailene Woodley's Birthday, Here Is A Trivia Quiz On The Actor

On Shailene Woodley's birthday, check out the quiz below and answer all the questions to check whether you are a true Shailene Woodley fan.

Shailene Woodley's birthday

Shailene Woodley celebrates her birthday today, i.e November 15, 2020. The actor, through the years, has entertained her fans with her noteworthy performances in multiple films. However, in recent years, the actor has often been in the headlines for her relationships. On Shailene Woodley's birthday, here's a trivia quiz on the actor:

Shailene Woodley through the years has emerged to be one of the most vocal stars in modern era Hollywood. The actor was seen at the forefront of protesting in North Dakota for people who were not receiving clean drinking water. Whereas, her work as an actor is known worldwide. The quiz below will encompass both, her film career, and personal life. Check it out below - 

Shailene Woodley's trivia quiz

1. When was Shailene Woodley Born?

  •  12 Jan 1990

  • 2 Jun 1993

  •  15 Nov 1991

  • 3 Feb 1998 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. What is Shailene Woodley's Middle Name?

  • Diann 

  • Dani 

  • Mia 

  • Lisa 

3. In which movie did Shailene Woodley make her debut? 

  • Avengers

  • Green Lantern 

  • Paper Towns 

  • The Descendants 

4. What was the name of Shailene Woodley's short film?

  • Choices 

  • 9 kisses 

  • John Carter 

  • Alright Alright Alright 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Which character does she play in The Divergent film franchise? 

  • Beatrice 

  • Candice

  • Thanos 

  • Samantha 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. Who directed the film Adrift featuring Shailene Woodley? 

  • The Russo Brothers 

  • Rohit Shetty 

  • Baltasar Kormakur 

  • Bryan Cranston 

7. In Which year did Shailene Woodley get a nomination for Bafta's rising star award? 

  • 1981

  • 1991

  • 2001

  • 2013 

8. Shailene Woodley was born in which place? 

  • Simi Valley 

  • Canada 

  • Japan 

  • The United States of America 

9. What was Shailene Woodley diagnosed with at the age of 15? 

  • Cancer 

  • Depression 

  • Vitamin Deficiency 

  • Scoliosis

10. Who was Shailene Woodley's co-star in Spectacular Now? 

  • Jonah Hill 

  • Miles Morales 

  • Miles Teller 

  • Leonardo DiCaprio 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

11. Has Shailene Woodley faced jail time for her activism efforts? 

  • Yes 

  • No 

12. From which blockbuster movie did all of her scenes get cut out? 

  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2

  • Endgame 

  • John Carter 

  • The Hulk 

 Answers -

  1. 15 Nov 1991

  2. Diann

  3. The Descendants

  4. 9 kisses

  5. Beatrice

  6. Baltasar Kormakur

  7. 2013

  8. Simi Valley

  9. Scoliosis

  10. Miles Teller 

  11. Yes 

  12. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

