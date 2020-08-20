According To Jim Cast: What Are The Actors Up To After 11 Years Of The Popular Show

According to Jim is an American sitcom that aired from 2001 to 2009. The show ran for a total of 8 seasons and enjoyed a huge fan following all over the world. The series featured Jim Belushi in the titular role of suburban father. The cast of According to Jim featured several talented actors like Jim Belushi, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Larry Joe Campbell, Taylor Atelian, Billi Bruno, Conner Rayburn among others. After 11 years of the show, a lot of people have been wondering about According to Jim characters and According to Jim cast now. For all the people who are curious about According to Jim cast now, here is everything you need to know about it.

According to Jim cast now

Jim Belushi as James Orenthal AKA Jim

Popular TV and movie actor Jim Belushi had played the lead role on the show According to Jim. The actor now stars in a three-part series Growing Belushi. The show gives a glimpse to its viewers about what it is like to grow recreational cannabis. The series premiered recently on Discovery channel. After playing Jim on According to Jim, he was seen in several notable roles in Twin Peaks, The Defenders and Dad Cloud in Trolls.

Courtney Thorne-Smith as Cheryl Mabel

After playing Cheryl on According to Jim, Courtney played Lyndsey on one of the most popular sitcoms, Two and a Half Men from 2010 to 2015. She also voiced the character of a medical examiner in 2016’s Robot Chicken. She had featured in few episodes of Fresh Off the Boat from 2016 to 2017. Recently, Courtney Thorne-Smith made an appearance on Anna Faris starrer Mom.

Larry Joe Campbell as Andy

American actor and comedian Larry Joe Campbell had played the role of Andy in According to Jim. After the show, he went on to feature several hit shows like Weeds, The Goldbergs, Fuller House, etc. He had also featured in HBO’s Euphoria as Officer Wilson. Most recently he was seen in Netflix’s comedy series starring Steve Carell, Space Force as Commandant of the Coast Guard.

Taylor Atelian as Ruby

Reportedly, Taylor Atelian has called it quits from acting. As per a report by Distractify, she has now moved to Santa Barbara to become a bartender. After the show, she appeared in Toddlers & Tiaras as a judge in 2013.

Billi Bruno as Gracie

Bili Bruno had played the role of Gracie in According to Jim. The report mentioned that she has also quit acting and Hollywood. Apart from According to Jim, Bili Bruno did not feature in any other sitcom or movie.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Dana Gibson

One of the most popular TV actors, Kimberly Williams-Paisley had played the role of Dana in According to Jim. After the show, she played several memorable roles like Peggy in Nashville from 2012 to 2013, Gretchen in Two and a Half Men. Most recently, she was seen in The Flash as Renee Adler.

Conner Rayburn as Kyle

Conner Rayburn played the role of Kyle on the show. After the show, he played the son in the 2009 movie The Invention of Lying. He had also appeared in The Cleveland Show for one episode. There is not much info about what he has been up to nowadays.

Who played the Twins on According to Jim?

The show was originally going to stick to three kids. Later in the show, Courtney Thorne-Smith became pregnant in real life. This is when the makers decided to write the twins. At the end of 7th season, the twins are born. The Twins are rarely seen in the show and there are no credits for the two infants on the show

