Keanu Reeves Praises COVID-19 Safety Precaution Taken On 'The Matrix 4' Sets

The cameras have started rolling again on the sets of Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4. Like the majority of movies, production of Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4 was also halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world. After a long hiatus of five months, The Matrix 4 shoot has been resumed.

Keanu Reeves in his recent interview with the Associated Press talked about The Matrix 4’s production and praised the COVID-19 safety precaution that is being taken on the sets of The Matrix 4. Here is what he had to say about it.

Keanu Reeves on COVID-19 safety precaution taken on The Matrix 4 sets

In his interview, the John Wick star praised the COVID-19 safety precaution Keanu Reeves mentioned that the protocols have been effective and not disruptive in the making. He said that there are some really thoughtful and effective protocols that are in place on the sets of The Matrix 4. He further mentioned that the rhythm of production has not been impacted that much in the sense of filming.

Further in the interview, Keanu Reeves added that The Matrix 4 cast and crew are all working together to put up a show despite the pandemic situation in the world. Filming of The Matrix 4 originally began in San Francisco and it was later moved to Berlin in February. However, it was shut down after a while due to the pandemic. Production of The Matrix 4 was resumed in Berlin in June.

About The Matrix 4

The fourth instalment of one of the most successful film franchise is being helmed by Lana Wachowski. The upcoming science-fiction movie will be released after around 17 years since its last part. The Matrix 4 cast is expected to see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson reprising their roles as Neo / Thomas Anderson, Trinity, Niobe and The Merovingian.

Reportedly, the new cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman. Details about their roles have been kept under wraps. The Matrix 4’s release was initially scheduled on May 21, 2021. However, the movie is eyeing a release date of April 1, 2022.

