Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' Reveals He Is Currently Unemployed. No WWE Or Hollywood Action?

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is reportedly unemployed. Yes, you heard that correct. Considered among one of the best entertainers in the WWE circuit, the former world champion even earned fame in Hollywood. However, Dwayne Johnson is currently without any projects on hand, and he loves it.

Also Read | WWE News: Sami Zayn Brawls With A Fan At The Daytona Arena In Florida

His success in Hollywood can be gauged from the fact that this year alone, he appeared in several projects. However, the busy schedule of Hollywood has kept the former wrestler away from his family. The Rock told the Wall Street Journal that he wanted to spend some time with his family and hence has not taken up any new projects.

WWE news: Dwayne Johnson praising Booker T

Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I’ve ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It’s why he’s a @WWE Hall of Famer. https://t.co/zYxsKZJ1JY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 9, 2019

Also Read | WWE Throwback: When The Undertaker Played Mind Games With Randy Orton

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock declared that he was enjoying his unemployment as it allowed him to spend time with his loved ones. He said that after the hectic schedule he has been following. This year alone, Dwayne Johnson starred in Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff of the Fast and the Furious franchise. He also starred in Fighting with My Family and Jumanji: The Next Level. He also finished filming the latest season of Ballers. Dwayne Johnson also made a few appearances on WWE.

Also Read | WWE: Rusev And Zack Ryder React To WWE Superstars Being Released By The Company

After a busy and productive 2019, Dwayne Johnson is on a much-needed break. However, he is not entirely off-duty. The former WWE champion is spending the holiday season promoting his movie Jumanji with fellow co-star Kevin Hart. However, the downtime will not last long. Dwayne has his plate full in 2020. Next year, The Rock will reportedly be working on DC's Black Adam and Netflix's Red Notice, both high-profile projects. Looking at the project's line-up, there is no doubt that The Rock will be back with loads of entertainment for his fans.

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: AJ Styles To Face Rey Mysterio, Rusev And Lana To Officially Divorce

Watch Dwayne Johnson and Becky Lynch humble King Corbin

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Trolls Kevin Hart Once Again, This Time For His British Accent; Video