'Acrimony' Ending Explained: Find Out What Exactly Happens At The End Of This Thriller

Acrimony is a psychological thriller that released in 2018. The movie was helmed, written and produced by Tyler Perry. Acrimony cast featured several talented actors like Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent and Crystle Stewart among others. The plot of the movie follows the story of a wife and her quest for taking revenge on her ex-husband. A lot of people are still not clear about the ending of Acrimony. For all the people who are curious about the ending of Acrimony here is Acrimony ending explained.

Acrimony ending explained

The movie is divided into various categories based on the emotional state of the lead character Melinda. At the ending of Acrimony, a furious Melinda sneaks onto the boat where Robert and Diana are going for their honeymoon. She hijacks the boat and shoots Robert and also makes the crew of the boat jump overboard. An angry Melinda also tries to shoot Diana, but is knocked off the boat by Robert in a tussle. Robert tells Diana to go and save the crew members of the boat. Melinda makes her way back to the boat as Diana goes to help the crew members.

This time she tries to kill a bleeding Robert with an axe. However, she is unaware that her foot is stuck in the anchor chain. Amidst all this, Robert unknowingly presses the button to drop the anchor and as a result, Melinda is pulled under the water as her foot was stuck in the chain. The movie ends with Diana returning with crew members to save a wounded Robert. The Acrimony’s ending leaves people wondering whose mistake was it in between all of this. The future of Robert is also unclear as to what will happen in their lives.

Did Mel Die in Acrimony?

At the ending of Acrimony, Mel dies as she is pulled down by the anchor. Her foot is stuck in the chain of the anchor. Robert hits the button to drop the anchor involuntarily causing her to drown.

Who is at fault in Acrimony?

The psychological thriller leaves fans wondering till the end about this question. It is not possible to put the blame solely on one person in the movie. One might think that Melinda is at fault in the whole movie while watching the Acrimony’s ending. But the movie shows the extent to which a person can go when driven by emotions. Therefore one can say that Melinda and her mental state were at fault here.

