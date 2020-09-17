'The Devil All The Time' Ending Explained: Does Arvin Die Towards The End Of The Film?

The Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan multi-starrer film The Devil All the Time just made its way to Netflix. While Stand and Pattinson have been known to essay dramatic characters in their films, its the first time Holland has appeared in a darker avatar. The movie-watching experience of The Devil All The Time can be disturbing at times but it makes it hefty over 2-hour runtime worth it with its moral dilemma and subtle commentary on faith coupled with the inclusion of trauma, drama and violence. Read below to know the detailed ending of The Devil All The Time -

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead!

The Devil All the Time ending explained

The film speaks about generational trauma in a subtle way yet combines it with violence throughout its runtime. The film starts with a young-Arvin watching his mother die of cancer and his father of suicide. Arvin then lives with his grandmother who has also taken in a little girl named Lenora. The elder versions of these characters are played by Tom Holland and Eliza Scanlen respectively.

Towards the absolute end of the film, Arvin kills Robert Pattinson's character, Preston Teagarden. Robert's character does not die an innocent death, the reason behind Arvin killing Preston is because he forcefully impregnates Lenora, who Arvin has come to now regard as his sister. After impregnating Lenora, Preston claims that she imagined it all which leaves Arvin disheartened and angry. After killing Preston, Arvin tries to escape the town and finds a ride with Carl and Sandy played by Jason Clarke and Riley Keough respectively.

Carl and Sandy have been known to be serial killers to the viewers, however, Arvin realizes it later and kills the duo. In a panic, Arvin escapes to his hometown where a police officer played by Stan finds Arvin and holds him accountable for the murders. However, Arvin manages to kill the cop and flee. He later finds a ride with a man who is credited in the film as 'Hippie'. The film ends as Arvin struggles to sleep in the stranger's car but finally dozes off.

Does Arvin die in The Devil All The Time?

No, Arvin does not die at the end of the film. After a tiresome journey of killing people and fleeing towns, Arvin finally manages to get some sleep towards the end of the film, in the final shot to be precise. Arvin kills four people in total during the film's runtime and survives at the end.

