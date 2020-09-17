Lovecraft Country Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Happened At The End Of The Mid-season?

Lovecraft Country is the latest addition to HBO's long list of exciting drama series and the fifth episode of the same was the midway point through the first season. With the five episodes under the belt, Lovecraft Country has successfully managed to intrigue both fans and critics alike. However, it does need some explanation before viewers can completely grasp what actually went down in the mid-season episode.

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead

Lovecraft Country episode 5 explained

The fifth episode of Lovecraft Country revolves mainly around the characters of Leti's sister Ruby as she embarks on a journey to experiment with magic after transforming into a white woman, courtesy to the potion supplied to her by William. The premise of the show is as wild as it sounds and ventures out to magic in a vibrant form. Ruby, a black man, wakes up in the body of a white woman, in the mid-1950s. This allows her to have the freedom to roam around and be free of the injustice faced by black people back then.

When Ruby comes back to her original body, William reveals to him that she transformed into a white woman's body because of magic and promises to giver her unlimited access to this power if she agrees to do one thing. William asks her to go into a party and plant a device which would allow Christina to spy on her enemies. However, throughout the episode, Ruby had been dealing with both William and Christina which drives her furious. Ruby runs back to meet Willian and confront him about this situation, asking him to reveal what is hidden under the basement.

At this point, probably the biggest reveal of the season is made. At the end of the fifth episode, viewers see William suffering from shivers and struggling to breathe. This puts Ruby in visible distress as she witnesses what is happening to William. William falls to his knees but Ruby sees a person wanting to come out of him, similar to how she came out of the white woman's body. Christina emerges from William's body and it is revealed that William was Christina the whole time.

