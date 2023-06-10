Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dies Aged 52

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as the manager of Gus’s infamous laundry on Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 52. According to Variety, Batayeh’s relative revealed that he suffered a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home on June 1. In a statement released by his family, they expressed their deep sadness and heartfelt sorrow over the loss of their beloved brother.

They highlighted his remarkable talent for bringing laughter and joy to the lives of many and emphasised the void that will be felt by those who loved him. A memorial ceremony has been scheduled to honour Batayeh on June 16 at 2 P.M. The ceremony will take place at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan, according to Variety.

Mike Batayeh's acting career and success as a comedian

(Mike Batayeh played a character of Dennis in Breaking Bad | Image: Breaking Bad/Still)

Batayeh made a notable appearance in three episodes of AMC’s critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad. He was portraying the character of Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat. Throughout his acting career, Batayeh appeared in various television shows, including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He also co-starred in films such as Paul Weitz’s American Dreams, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Gas and played the character of Mike in the 2012 film Detroit Unleaded.

In addition to his acting endeavours, Batayeh made a name for himself in the comedy circuit. He performed and headlined at renowned comedy clubs like New York's Gotham and Los Angeles' Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse. Notably, Batayeh was among the first American comedians to entertain Middle Eastern audiences. He captivated crowds in Dubai, where he filmed a Showtime Arabia special, as well as in Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan. The Jordanian royal family even extended an invitation for Batayeh to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival for two consecutive years.

With his passing, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented actor and comedian whose contributions will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike.