Actor-comedian Sinbad Is 'beginning His Road To Recovery' After Suffering From A Stroke

Popularly known by his stage name Sinbad, actor-comedian David Adkins recently suffered from a stroke, revealed his family in an official statement to the Associated Press. Well-known for his role in The Cosby Show spin-off A Different World, Sinbad is 'beginning his road to recovery'. His family also assured the masses that he will bring laughter into everyone's hearts soon.

Sinbad's health update shared by his family

On Monday, David Adkins' family shared an official statement to Associated Press wherein they revealed the stand-up comedian has suffered from a stroke and is currently recovering. Through the statement, Sinbad's family conveyed the message as they expressed, "It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke."

The family continued, "Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon".

His family sought everyone's prayers during this tough time and urged netizens to respect their privacy as they added, "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time". Sinbad's age currently is 64.

For the unversed, David Adkins, as Sinbad rose to fame during the late ’80s and in the ’90s as one of the most prolific comedians who featured in multiple HBO comedy specials before starring in the American sitcom A Different World. Sinbad went on to become a household name with his portrayal of Coach Walter Oakes in the William H. Cosby Jr. Ed.D. show from 1988-1999, alongside an ensemble cast. He later also starred as David Bryan in The Sinbad Show which aired on Fox from 1993-1994. Apart from Sinbad's shows, some of the popular Sinbad's movies include Houseguest, Necessary Roughness, First Kid, Jingle All the Way, Planes and Good Burger.

He was last seen in Lil Rel Howery and Kevin Barnett's American sitcom titled Rey, which too aired on Fox from 2018-2019. Sinbad essayed the role of Rel's and Nat's widowed father, Milton, in the television show. Rel is said to be loosely based on creator Howery's own life.

