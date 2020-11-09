Comedian Rajeev Nigam Mourns Son Devraj Nigam's Death In Heart-wrenching Note

Popular comedian and television actor, Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj Nigam left for his heavenly abode on his father's birthday yesterday, i.e. November 8, 2020. Soon after his demise, Rajeev took to his Facebook handle to pen a heart-wrenching note for his beloved late son. Sharing a selfie with Devraj, the comedian mourned the loss expressing, "pagle aisa gift koi deta hai? (sic)".

Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away at a young age

On November 8, the heart-breaking news of Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj's passing left the internet aghast. The teenager breathed his last on his father's birthday, revealed Rajeev himself in an emotional Facebook post yesterday. Sharing the news of Devraj Nigam's death by posting an old selfie with him, the Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai fame wrote, "What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya... (My son has left for his humble abode today) bina birthday cake kaate... (without cutting my birthday cake) pagle aisa gift koi deta hai....(who gives such a gift on anyone's birthday?)".

Check out Rajeev's Facebook post below:

Through his post, Rajeev Nigam expressed his grief and mourned the death of his son, which left many teary-eyed. As soon as he shared the post on Facebook, thousands of people condoled Devraj's death by extending heartfelt condolences in the comments section of the post. While one user wrote, "Very sorry to hear this. My heartfelt condolences. May God give you and your family the strength you need to pass through this time. God bless his soul", another griefed writing, "Heartbreaking. May his innocent and divine soul rest in heaven".

Back in 2018, Rajeev had taken to his social media handles to inform fans that his son Devraj was put on a ventilator as he was battling with life and death. However, he hadn't shared many details about his son's ailment and didn't share any updates on his health either. Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, the comedian also lost his beloved father. In August this year, Rajeev's father breathed his last in Kanpur. For the unversed, Rajeev Nigam is the man behind several successful shows of Shekhar Suman including Carry On Shekhar and Movers & Shakers.

