Actor Ethan Suplee Has A Ripped Body After Hitting The Gym, Netizens Stunned

Remember the Titans actor Ethan Suplee's drastic transformation from having a once overweight body to a lean and ripped body has stunned his fans. According to reports, Suplee lost about 200lbs by cycling for 6-8 hours every day.

However, the actor reduced weight but was left with a thin body with sagging skin that caused a problem for him getting work. According to reports, Suplee started to lose weight after appearing in American sitcom series My Name is Earl from 2005-2009. When he appeared on his film Unstoppable's red carpet premiere in 2010, he had appeared to have lost more than 200 lbs.

'I started riding bicycles'

While talking to a local media outlet, the actor said that he started riding bicycles, adding that he used to go for a 6-8 hours ride every day for six days a week. He further added that when he lost weight due to cycling, he was left with only nine per cent body fat. Stating about his weight loss journey, he said that after spending two years reducing weight, his wife told him that he cannot retire as an actor and only ride bicycles.

Suplee said that when he went about looking for work, many people did not recognise him and said that they did not know him. He further said that initially a lot of casting directors didn't want to sign him because he was too thin, adding that he had been approached for a few roles but was ultimately turned down for being too thin.

It is then Suplee decided to go to the gym and bulk up so that it did not affect him getting work. The 43-year-old actor has been a part of films like American History X, Mallrats, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Butterfly Effect etc.

Read: Adnan Sami's Weight Loss Journey From Being Fat To Fit Is Inspiring

Read: Weight Gain Tips To Healthily Gain Fat And Muscle Mass Quickly

Ethan Suplee's transformation stuns fans

The transformation prompted a few people to react wherein they said that it was an amazing feat. Another commented that his current transformation will shelve a potential My Name is Randy sequel.

Wow! I’m in the middle of my own fitness journey right now: 6’7” & 443 lbs in July. Still the same height, but have since dropped 85 lbs through diet/exercise & on track to dropping another 85.



Ethan here is my spirit animal! — The Jimbalorian (@jimmmers) January 10, 2020

Wow...it’s virtually identical. 😭💀 but props to him. Huge lifestyle change. Didn’t even know he cut all that weight. — Matthew J. Hunter (@MattHunterMCR) January 10, 2020

"I got my cat scanned " lol love that line. Happy for the guy. Hey maybe you & can cameo in a gym scene working out or something in the next @ThatKevinSmith movie — Kenuputt (@kenuputt) January 10, 2020

He used to train with us at 10th planet. I rolled with him a few times. He’s been a steady fitness train for about a decade now. — Eddie Doty (@Kirbydotmatrix) January 10, 2020

Read: Fat Joe’s Family Ties To Feature These Artists Alongside Cardi B & Eminem

Read: Belly Fat Cells May Be Targets For Age Related Diseases: Study

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.