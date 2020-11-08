Times When Michael Bay Hit The Headlines; Megan Fox Controversy To 'Songbird' Criticism

Filmmaker Michael Bay is well-known in Hollywood for his high-concept action movies with stylistic cinematography and depiction of explosions. In his stellar career, the filmmaker has produced and helmed successful movies like Pearl Harbour, the Transformers series, Armageddon and more. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at times when Michael Bay hit headlines in the past.

Megan Fox’s statement about Michael Bay

Michael Bay has been accused of heavily objectifying women in his movies. He came under scrutiny when an old video of Megan Fox’s interview resurfaced on Twitter. In the video, the actor was interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel and was seen narrating how Bay got her to dance underneath a waterfall in a bikini when she was just 15. Post the video of her statements spread like wildfire on the Internet, Megan took to Instagram to issue a statement,

“Please hear me when I thank you for your support but these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry. When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner”.

Michael Bay’s Songbird faces criticism

Michael Bay’s recently released feature film Songbird’s trailer has been embroiled in a massive controversy. It seems that the viewers have rejected Hollywood executives trying to wring the trauma of COVID-19 pandemic for entertainment purposes. Songbird's trailer faced massive criticism for being a tone-deaf horror film about the ongoing tragedy that America and the entire world continues to experience.

Michael Bay dissed Marvel

While promoting his movie Transformers: The Last Knight, Bay called out the popular superhero directors of the Marvel Franchise. According to Geeks, the filmmaker said that he would never take up projects mid-way. He reportedly loved to do his own thing which is creating a whole new world for the viewers. Bay added that if he chooses to do something, he would probably redo the entire project in his own way.

Kate Beckinsale calls out Michael Bay

In 2016, Michael Bay also received flak from Pearl Harbour actor Kate Beckinsale. She publicly went on to unveil how she was body-shamed by the filmmaker during the making of Pearl Harbour. She recalled the experience on The Graham Norton Show expressing that she thought Michael was baffled by her because she didn’t have a body-type liked by him. The actor added that she was told that she would have to work out if she got the part.

