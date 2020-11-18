Megan Fox Shades Ex-hubby Brian Austin Green While Talking About Romance With Current Beau

Quite recently, Transformers and Jessica’s Body star Megan Fox was quoted online saying that the equation that she shares with her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. By doing so, she instantly sidetracked her husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green. The two split in May. While on the topic, Megan Fox said that the two share a connection like none other and she understands his intense exterior avatar. She also added that the connection that they share is of “mythic proportions”.

Megan Fox's boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly’s real name is Richard Colson Baker and he has a beautiful daughter, Casey, with Emma Cannon. Casey is 11 years old now.

While talking about her equation with her new boyfriend with Nylon Magazine, she was quoted saying something on the lines of being in love with him is like being fond of a tsunami or a forest fire. To which, she added that the intensity of merging with her boyfriend was just overwhelming. She said that she is even aware of the threat that comes with it, but it is so powerful and beautiful that she senses no other choice but to surrender with reverence and gratitude. Fox said that when she met him for the first time on the sets of the upcoming crime thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass she looked into his eyes and saw the most pristine, gentle and pure spirit. That's when she knew that the 30-year-old rapper had her heart. Since then, there has apparently been no looking back for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

About Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green:

Megan Fox and Green first got married in 2009. During that time, the equation between the two began souring for reasons best known to them. Megan Fox's divorce was finalized with Green shortly after. But, the two reportedly managed to work out all of their differences soon after. Fox and Green later remarried in Hawaii. The two separated again quite recently but don't talk much about it. Fox and Green have three sons together. (Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey, 4).

Reportedly, the two parted ways because Meghan was hard to keep track of and had proven to be a difficult person to deal with. . Reportedly, Brian Austin Green has no animosity whatsoever against the 30-year-old rapper and is quite cordial with the rapper whenever they are in each other’s presence. This was mentioned in an article about her in The Sun.

On the work front, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going to be seen in Randall Emmett's Midnight In The Switchgrass.

