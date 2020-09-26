Did Megan Fox Tattoo Machine Gun Kelly's Nickname On Her Body? Read Details Here

New couple on the block, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are painting the town red with their adorable love story. The latter's latest album also hints towards their dynamics and just how strong and deep their love is. Rumours have it that Megan Fox might have tattooed the singer's name.

Does Megan Fox have a tattoo of Machine Gun Kelly's name?

Machine Gun Kelly's latest album is titled Tickets To My Downfall and it was dropped on September 25. The song Banyana Tree (Interlude) includes a dialogue segment by Megan Fox, which led people to believe she has his name tattooed on her body. The lines go, "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan mused. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me". The actor already has nine tattoos from earlier, all with special meanings attached to them.

In other news, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the release of Tickets To My Downfall with a party. They were spotted at the Roxy club in Hollywood. Later, they came out looking dishevelled, according to reports from E!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met each other for the first time on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The shooting which was taking place in Puerto Rico got stalled after the announcement of the Coronavirus pandemic. They were first spotted together in public in May 2020. They had also collaborated on the album, Bloody Valentine around this time.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Machine Gun Kelly had revealed his relationship with Megan Fox. He also admitted how their relationship was "uniquely special". He said how he fell in love while working on the album, Bloody Valentine and had never felt like this before.

Megan Fox split from her husband of nine years, Brian Austin Green last year. The two share three sons together. Meanwhile, Kelly has a daughter with Emma Cannon.

