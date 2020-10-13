Megan Fox Introduces Her Kids To Beau Machine Gun Kelly: Reports

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been making major headlines ever since they started seeing each other as a couple and officiated their relationship on social media. Recent developments around their relationship had suggested that the two are serious with their relationship and want to take it a notch further by tying the knot. A recent report by PEOPLE has claimed that the 34-year-old actor has introduced her three kids to Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Richard Colson Baker).

MGK meets Megan Fox's kids

Megan Fox, according to PEOPLE's source, recently introduced her three kids named Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River to MGK. Megan shared the three kids with her estranged Brian Austin Green. The source revealed that Megan Fox made the decision to introduce her kids to Kelly as they are getting more serious about their relationship. According to the source, MGK and Megan Fox are not engaged in a fling and are in a committed relationship.

Back in August 2020, Megan and MGK had appeared in an interview together for the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast. During the interview, the actor had revealed the connection she shares with Machine Gun Kelly to be a 'twin flame'. According to the actor, a twin flame is different than being soul mates and is a higher form of love. Megan explained that a twin flame is when a soul has ascended so high that it can be split into two different bodies. She described herself and MGK to be two halves of the same soul.

Whereas, Kelly had also appeared on The Howard Stern Show where he revealed that the first time he fell in love was with Megan Fox. The Bloody Valentine rapper had admitted that he was not open to love before meeting Megan Fox and was set to believe that something like that could not exist in his life. Howard Stern had then asked him if it was 'love at first sight' for the both of them, to this the rapper replied back saying that it was definitely the case. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have not revealed any plans to tie the knot as of now.

