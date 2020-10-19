Adam Brody Opens Up On His 'The OC-meets-Gossip Girl' Bond With Wife Leighton Meester

The O.C. star Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester recently welcomed their second child. In a recent interview with People, Adam Brody mentioned that the two had starred in teen drama shows and gained popularity because of them. He said that they have similarities when it comes to their career and he finds it remarkable.

Adam Brody on Leighton Meester and his experience on teen drama shows

Adam Brody and wife Leighton have grown up playing teens in two popular teen drama shows. Living on the West Coast in the show, Adam Brody played the role of Seth Cohen in the Fox network show, The O.C. He plays an awkward adolescent boy. On the other hand, Leighton played the role of Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and was considered as somewhat of a Queen Bee in the Upper East Side.

In the interview, he mentioned that they have a common bond as the two grew up bringing to life two of the most beloved TV characters, Seth and Blair. He said that he felt good to see that they have specific unique experience in common. He also mentioned that it wasn't important that the two didn't star in the same show, it still added something special to their relationship. He said that he had a very unique and special experience while working on The O.C. And seeing that Leighton had a similar experience too, he said that it's remarkable.

About Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's relationship

Adam and Leighton first met on the sets of The Orange in Westchester, New York. Adam played the role of Toby Wallings while Leighton played the role of Nina Ostroff. The two started dating in November 2013. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 15, 2014, and gave birth to their first child a daughter named Arlo Day Brody in 2014.

Ever since, the couple has stayed happily together and recently Leighton gave birth to their second child, a son who was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adam announced the news during his interview Twitch show The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular and spoke about becoming a parent the second time.

