Blake Lively Shares Priceless 'Gossip Girl' Throwback Pic, Netizens Go Down Memory Lane

Blake Lively took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an adorable and old group photograph from the popular teen-drama Gossip Girl which aired from 2007 to 2012. Lively gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Serena Van Der Woodsen in the show which also featured actors Leighton Meester, Penn Badgely, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick in the lead with many others in supporting roles.

Blake's Instagram post brings back fond memories of the iconic show which had stolen the hearts of fans with the sensational schemes and uber-expensive technology.

Have a look:

Within minutes, fans of Gossip Girl commented on the post expressing love for the show and sharing how much they miss watching the show. With a contemporary reboot of the show already in the works, many of Gossip Girl fans claimed that they hope to see the original cast in the old setup again on the TV screen.

'Gossip Girl' reboot cast

Gossip Girl reboot cast features mostly new actors, including Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak. The voice of Gossip Girl, 'the one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite', will continue to be of actor Kristen Bell.

'Gossip Girl' reboot plot

A lot of people have been searching about 'Where to watch the new Gossip Girl' online after the creator teased about a reboot series. The Gossip Girl reboot is set to have ten episodes in its first season. The reboot will focus on how social media has changed the lives of the New York elites. It will showcase a new generation of private school teens who get introduced to this mysterious Gossip Girl website.

