Reese Witherspoon Gets A Pleasant 'orange' Surprise From Beyonce

Hollywood News

Reese Weatherspoon gets surprised by a big orange gift which was sent to her by Beyonce. Read more to know about Beyonce Knowles gift for Reese Witherspoon.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
reese witherspoon

Beyonce Knowles has shocked Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift. Witherspoon gifted Beyonce Knowles mainly because of her efforts of modelling for the singer’s latest collection of Ivy Park x Adidas apparel in a playful new clip. The actor managed to bring several different musicians for her product and apparel shoot. Reese Witherspoon was spotted an in front of a bright orange backdrop, as she gushed over the surprise delivery. Read more to know about Beyonce Knowles' gift for Reese Witherspoon. 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Beyonce gifts Rese Witherspoon an orange mystery box

Beyonce Knowles sent a big bright orange package to Reese Witherspoon’s place which can be seen in a video uploaded by the receiver herself. Reese wonders what’s inside the delivery and later on realises that it is a moving wardrobe. Reese initially thought it would be balloons or movie posters, but after she opened the gift, she was surprised to see the full collection of Beyonce’s fashion line. This sweet gesture had won may netizens' hearts who could not stop gushing about it. 

Fan reactions

 

 

 

