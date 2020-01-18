Reese Witherspoon Gets A Pleasant 'orange' Surprise From Beyonce

Beyonce Knowles has shocked Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift. Witherspoon gifted Beyonce Knowles mainly because of her efforts of modelling for the singer’s latest collection of Ivy Park x Adidas apparel in a playful new clip. The actor managed to bring several different musicians for her product and apparel shoot. Reese Witherspoon was spotted an in front of a bright orange backdrop, as she gushed over the surprise delivery. Read more to know about Beyonce Knowles' gift for Reese Witherspoon.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

Also Read | The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Share A New Episode Video

Also Read | Apple's 'The Morning Show' Teaser: Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell & Reese Witherspoon's TV Journalism Take Will Intrigue You

Beyonce gifts Rese Witherspoon an orange mystery box

Beyonce Knowles sent a big bright orange package to Reese Witherspoon’s place which can be seen in a video uploaded by the receiver herself. Reese wonders what’s inside the delivery and later on realises that it is a moving wardrobe. Reese initially thought it would be balloons or movie posters, but after she opened the gift, she was surprised to see the full collection of Beyonce’s fashion line. This sweet gesture had won may netizens' hearts who could not stop gushing about it.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Glad Rashami Desai Did Not Meet Arhaan Khan During Family Week

Also Read | Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Felt ‘extremely Vulnerable’ Sharing Addiction Details In Memoir

Fan reactions

BEYONCE REALLY SENT REESE SOME IVY PARK OUTFITS AND SHE MADE A TIK TOK OUT OF IT I DONT KNOW A BETTER SUBURBAN MOM pic.twitter.com/N9JqGjZpYV — mich (@bigIttIeIies) January 15, 2020

beyoncé sending all these free ivy park boxes to girls that can already afford the whole collection anyway. pic.twitter.com/3lF2mCgPrZ — Brian Patrick Davis! (@blacksocialite) January 12, 2020

No, her and her team were generous with a few things but beyond the Ivy Park Box..



•She’s sent me OTR tour tickets.

•Invite’s to her yearly Wearable Art Gala

•Generous charity donations

-and much more.



She’s actually been very kind.



But..... What has Beyoncé sent for you? https://t.co/rGu1FbK2QO — Broderick Hunter (@BroderickHunter) January 16, 2020

The orange and burgundy PR boxes filled with @beyonce's @WeAreIvyPark x @Adidas merch are the most coveted package in Hollywood, but only a select few have received the golden ticket. https://t.co/xP7Uk8j77o — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 16, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.