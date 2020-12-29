Adam Levine's Wife Shares A Picture Of Her Never-before-seen Wedding Dress; See Pic

Behati Prinsloo began dating Adam Levine back in 2012 and has been married to him since 2014. The couple has been blessed with two daughters - Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Recently, Behati showcased a picture of her never-before-seen wedding dress that was designed by Alexander Wang. She took a walk down to fashion memory lane by flaunting her elegant dress.

Behati Prinsloo's wedding dress -

On Instagram, Behati shared a picture in a gown that was designed by Alexander Wang for her wedding reception. She was seen in a sleek, white gown that has cutouts on the sides that were covered in sheer fabric. She shared the picture in response to a fan who asked her to share the last photo that she had clicked on her phone.

She captioned the happy mirror selfie by saying that she tried on her dress that Alex made for her reception. The model admitted that the dress still fitted her and Adam had ripped it so that she could dance better. The rip in her dress was not a part of the original design. The 32-year-old model looked stunning in the dress she tried after six years.

More about Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

The couple were introduced to each other by a mutual friend as Levine was looking to cast a girl for a music video. They began talking since then and it became love at first sight. After dating for a while, the duo also briefly broke up before getting married and later reunited. They tied the knot on July 19, 2014, in Mexico.

Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo is an Afrikaner model. She became a Pink contract model in and moved on to become a Victoria's Secret Angel later. She has walked in numerous consecutive Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows and has also opened consecutive Fashion shows.

Adam Levine is an American singer-songwriter. He is the lead singer and occasional rhythm guitarist of the pop-rock band Maroon 5. Maroon 5 have released many albums such as It Won't Be Soon Before Long, Hands All Over, Red Pill Blues and many more. As part of Maroon 5, Levine has received many awards. He made his acting debut as Leo Morrison in the second season of the television series American Horror Story in 2012. He was also seen in the film such as Begin Again, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and more.

