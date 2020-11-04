Shriya Saran Shares A Throwback Picture As She Misses Her Mother Neerja And Friend Dhruti

On November 3, 2020, South Indian diva Shriya Saran took to her social media and shared her wedding picture. She wrote, “Miss you @dhrutidave @neerjasaran Love @andreikoscheev face” with a heart eye emoticon. In the picture, Shriya is seen wearing a gorgeous bridal outfit sitting beside her husband Andrei Koscheev who is seen smiling adorably looking at her, and her mother Neerja Saran.

Shriya Saran feels nostalgic as she is away from her family and friends

Also read: Shriya Saran Shares Glimpses Of Cosy Moments With Hubby Andrei

While sharing the throwback picture, she mentioned that she misses her mother Neerja and friend Dhruti Dave. Many of her fans complimented the couple and her friendship with Dhruti. A user commented that their friendship is a legit goal and called both beautiful, also dropping red heart emoticons. Several fans just dropped red hearts and heart eyed emoticon. Shriya feels nostalgic as she is away from her family and friends in Spain. According to News18, Shriya said that her mother has shared some of her recipes which she has learnt to make, but then she is running out of spices and garam masala and she is missing desi food.

Also read: Shriya Saran Shares Sunkissed Selfie With Husband Andrei, Fans Drool Over Their Chemistry

In her another recent post, Shriya shared a boomerang from her photoshoot with photographer Gaurav Gupta. Looking elegant in a pink gown, she is seen giving flying kiss looking at the camera. The diva captioned the video as, "Love you to the moon and back. One year in #hyderabad". Actor Ashish Chowdhry lovingly commented heart-eyed emoticon on the post. Fans showered love in the comments section.

Also read: If You Loved 'Nishabdham', Here's List Of Other Suspense-thrillers That You Must Watch

Sivaji star Shriya frequently updates her fans about her daily activities on social media. Currently, she is enjoying her private time with husbad Andrei in Spain. She recently shared a series of sun-kissed images with him giving major couple goals to her fans. Back in the month of April, Shriya revealed that her husband had COVID-19 symptoms and was asked to live in quarantine.

The Drishyam actor Shriya has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. She featured in popular movies like Chandra (2013), Awarapan, Kanthaswamy, and Sivaji: The Boss. Apart from being an actor, she is also trained in Kathak and Rajasthani Folk Dance by her mother Neerja Saran. In 2011, she opened a Spa named ‘Shree Spa’ in Mumbai which exclusively hires the visually challenged.

Image Source: Shriya Saran Instagram

Also read: Shriya Saran Shares Adorable Birthday-special Clicks With Hubby Andrei Koscheev | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.