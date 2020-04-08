Adam Sandler & Jimmy Fallon Perform A Duet Song To Increase Awareness About COVID-19

With the Coronavirus infecting more than 4,00,000 people across the country, the officials in the US capital, Washington DC, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus. Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Rihanna too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms and are urging the citizens of the country to stay home and avoid physical contact. However, actor Adam Sandler and host Jimmy Fallon found a new way to pass the message across, to which their social media handles are proof.

Also Read | OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

Even though the US Government has announced a complete lockdown in the country, this doesn’t seem to stop Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon from entertaining their fans, as the stars have now shifted to social media to do the same. Recently, in a joint collaboration, Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler played a song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a new COVID-19 anthem, warning grandchildren of all ages to keep away from their beloved nanas during the pandemic.

Also Read | Adam Sandler Responded To Jennifer Aniston's Shout-out On Instagram; See The Post Here

This comes after Adam Sandler’s big debut on the show with his special ‘quarantine song’.The song urges the country to provide ventilators and masks to the medical community, and reminds everyone to stay home and “make this damn thing go away.” In the musical tribute to the nation’s doctors and nurses, he also jokingly took a jibe at his family and exclaimed that he is sick of them. Take a look:

Also Read | 'Uncut Gems' Release Time & When Will Adam Sandler's 2019 Film Be Available On Netflix

Fans react:

But you're making her view beautiful & her days brighter, even from a distance!! #donttouchgrandma pic.twitter.com/yr5D2YyOoJ — Toni Brown (@stanfordmom2) April 7, 2020

Adam Sandler offered a new song to his canon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. “Thanks to this stupid virus,” he sings, “there are new Grandma rules.” #DontTouchGrandma https://t.co/8YL0MjPEv4 pic.twitter.com/pKQuWNMAsY — Best Classic Bands (@BestClassicBnds) April 7, 2020

Also Read | OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.