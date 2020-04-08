The Debate
Adam Sandler & Jimmy Fallon Perform A Duet Song To Increase Awareness About COVID-19

Hollywood News

Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon teamed up last night on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with a new COVID-19 song with a warning for children. Read on.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adam Sandler

With the Coronavirus infecting more than 4,00,000 people across the country, the officials in the US capital, Washington DC, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus. Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Rihanna too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms and are urging the citizens of the country to stay home and avoid physical contact. However, actor Adam Sandler and host Jimmy Fallon found a new way to pass the message across, to which their social media handles are proof.

Also Read | OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

Even though the US Government has announced a complete lockdown in the country, this doesn’t seem to stop Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon from entertaining their fans, as the stars have now shifted to social media to do the same. Recently, in a joint collaboration, Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler played a song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a new COVID-19 anthem, warning grandchildren of all ages to keep away from their beloved nanas during the pandemic.

Also Read | Adam Sandler Responded To Jennifer Aniston's Shout-out On Instagram; See The Post Here

This comes after Adam Sandler’s big debut on the show with his special ‘quarantine song’.The song urges the country to provide ventilators and masks to the medical community, and reminds everyone to stay home and “make this damn thing go away.” In the musical tribute to the nation’s doctors and nurses, he also jokingly took a jibe at his family and exclaimed that he is sick of them. Take a look:

Also Read | 'Uncut Gems' Release Time & When Will Adam Sandler's 2019 Film Be Available On Netflix

Fans react:

Also Read | OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

 

 

