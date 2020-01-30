'Uncut Gems' Release Time & When Will Adam Sandler's 2019 Film Be Available On Netflix

Uncut Gems was a 2019 crime thriller film that made its premiere back on December 13, 2019. The film starred Adam Sandler in the leading role and was directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie. It was also one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2019 and Adam Sandler even won the Best Actor Award for the film from the National Board of Review, who also ranked Uncut Gems as one of the top ten films of the year. Uncut Gems is now set to release on Netflix. If you want to see the film once it releases on Netflix, then here is the date and the time at which the movie will be available for streaming.

Uncut Gems release time on Netflix

Uncut Gems is all set to release on the popular online streaming platform, Netflix, on Friday of this week. The film will be available for streaming on the platform on January 31, 2020. In India, Uncut Gems will be featured on Netflix at 1:30 PM IST.

Uncut Gems features Adam Sandler in one of his most serious roles to date. In the film, Sandler plays the role of Howard Ratner, a New York City-based jeweller who is a gambling addict with a huge pile of debt that threatens to ruin his life and business. He then decides to steal back an expensive gem that he had gambled away to repay his debts.

Despite the fact that Uncut Gems was one of the most acclaimed films of 2019, the film received no nominations at the Oscars. Many fans considered the lack of nominations for Uncut Gems to be the biggest snub of Oscars 2020. Adam Sandler even took to social media to share his disappointment with fans after the film failed to land at the Oscars.

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

