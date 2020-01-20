Adam Sandler Responded To Jennifer Aniston's Shout-out On Instagram; See The Post Here

At the 26th SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston won the award for Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role in the Apple+ show The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston won similar awards in 1996 when she was the part of the hit show Friends.

After receiving the award, Jennifer gave a shout-out to her Murder Mystery co-star, Adam Sandler in her speech. Adam recently took to his Instagram to respond to Jennifer Aniston. Here is what Adam Had to say.

Jennifer Aniston had this to say about Adam Sandler

After winning the award, Jennifer expressed that Adam Sandler has a really great performance and he also is extraordinary. She also added that the magic Adam brings to his roles is real and called Adam her "buddy". She completed her shout out by saying that she loves Adam.

Adam Sandler’s response to Jennifer Aniston

After the awards show was over, Adam took to his Instagram to share his love for Jennifer Aniston. Take a look at the post here.

Adam Sandler's film Uncut Gems was loved by the critics but the film did not get any nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes, or SAG Awards this award season. Uncut Gems was a mystery and crime thriller where Adam Sandler was seen as a jeweller in the film. The movie was loved by Sandler fans.

