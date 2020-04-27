Adam Sandler & Pete Davidson Rap About Being 'Stuck In The House' On SNL At-home Edition

During the second installment of Saturday Night Live at Home, comedian Pete Davidson and singer-songwriter Adam Sandler expressed their feelings about being in quarantine. The duo joined for a musical skit titled Stuck in the House. Fans and the audience have loved it and praised the show on the internet as they found it relatable.

Interestingly, Pete Davidson, who is pushed indoors with his mom and sister, served a relatable anthem for everyone going crazy while on lockdown. After sharing two comedy songs on the April 11 episode, Davidson returned for the April 25 episode with Stuck in the House. The song started with Davidson singing, "Sick of the same old questions: 'How's it going?' How you livin'?' 'What you binging?' 'What's for dinner?'". Further, he added, "Tired of the same repetition: 'Grow a 'stache, shave your head, work out,' that's for b**ches…. Tired of sitting in the dark. Got nothing to watch, already did Ozark."

The hilarious yet painful relatable tune then got an injection of star power when the former SNL cast member, Adam Sandler, jumped on the track to share his own verses about the paranoia of getting sick. He vocalised the rap with lines 'I'm done with selfies, so don't even ask/ staying in the house in an underwear mask/ Only pet my dog with a baseball mitt/ baking my own bread and it tastes like s**t'. He also added, 'I broke my leg two weeks ago/ but I'm too scared to go to the hospital. Never go outside cause I might see my neighbour/ using both sides of my toilet paper/ My wife tried to kiss me I straight up denied her/ miss the NBA and I miss Rob Schneider' to his rap.

Watch the video below:

