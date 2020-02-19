Jim Carrey Says He Enjoyed Playing Evil Genius Dr. Robotnik In 'Sonic The Hedgehog'

Jim Carrey made an appearance on the big screen after around four years with his recently released Sonic the Hedgehog. He plays the antagonist Dr. Robotonik, a mad scientist. Recently, the actor opened up about portraying the character and said that he enjoyed playing it.

Jim Carrey on playing Dr Robotonik

In an interview with a daily, Jim Carrey shared his feeling on portraying the character. He said that he had so much fun playing the character and during the entire film. He got to play with weird and wonderful gizmos in Robotnik's lab and fly around in his spaceship, on a crane.

Carrey mentioned that he was delighted to take on the challenge to play the evil genius. He said that the wonderful thing about Robotnik is that he is the smartest man in the room and planet, and a madman with an I.Q. over 300.

Expanding on his role Jim Carrey added that Dr. Robotnik represents pure intelligence that’s been messed up by ego and has moved into the realm of spiritual stupidity. Robotnik was never loved or nurtured, so he hates the world because he feels it had abandoned him. Robotnik wants to be the warden of a mechanised prison that controls the universe. Carrey stated that it was wonderful to bring out that evil and act as if there is always a spotlight on him.

Jim Carrey confessed on having a great connection for his on-screen nemesis. He said that Sonic represents the power of innocence and play. The actor said that Sonic is a pure soul who loves his life because there is always fun to be had, which is also Carrey's philosophy in real life. He mentioned that he wakes up every day and do what he is passionate about.

The director of the movie, Jeff Fowler praised Jim Carrey for his portrayal of the character. He said that reimagining Robotnik was a little tricky because in the game he is not the most grounded figure. He added that he had to work with Jim Carrey to find a way to make Robotnik more modern and believable, while still being bigger than life.

Jim really helped shape Robotnik, through his vocalisations and movements. He stated that he is grateful for Jim’s input and creativity. Jim is smart, funny, and completely original and he made the character his own.

Sonic: The Hedgehog is a comedy adventure film based on the video game franchise by Sega. It stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, along with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough. Sonic teams up with local town sheriff Tom Wachowski to find and reclaim his lost rings and escape Dr. Robotnik. Released on February 14, 2020, the movie received positive reviews and is performing well at the box office.

