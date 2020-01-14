Adam Sandler Finds The Positives After Oscar Snub For Uncut Gems

It’s been a month since Adam Sandler had lightheartedly threatened on The Howard Stern Show to make a horrible film on purpose if he didn’t bag an Oscar for his performance in the 2019 crime-drama Uncut Gems. Now, the academy has officially snubbed the movie across all categories! Sandler portrayed the role of a charismatic jeweller Howard Ratner, who works in the Manhattan diamond district. His role in the film was widely held as proof by many in the industry and fans that the actor was indeed more than capable of going beyond goofball comedies. He was also acclaimed by Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang, who called his performance in Uncut Gems the best of his acting career.

Adam Sandler looks at the positives of his Oscars 2020 snub

While it is yet to be seen if the actor follows through with his threat to make a bad movie on purpose, Adam Sandler has now issued a reaction after the upset as he rather chose to look at the positives of his Oscars 2020 nomination snub. Sandler took to his Twitter handle and joked that he was happy he no longer had to wear suits to awards ceremonies, and also gave a special shout out to his Mama from The Waterboy, Kathy Bates.

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

For those unversed, Oscar nominations has always eluded Adam Sandler, despite him delivering a number of critically acclaimed performances over the years. Interestingly, this year’s set of nominations has also attracted criticism for its mostly white nominees, overall lack of diversity, and also overlooking a couple of movies that have received rave reviews from critics.

