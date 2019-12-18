The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Adam Sandler Attends The Suns Vs Clippers Game With Uncut Gems Co-star Kevin Garnett

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Hollywood actors Adam Sandler and his Uncut Gems co-star Kevin Garnett attended the Suns vs Clippers game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning).

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adam Sandler

Hollywood film actors Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett attended the Suns vs Clippers NBA game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both Sandler and Garnett were present to watch Deandre Ayton's return for the Suns vs Clippers game. Sandler has attended various Clippers games in the past, making him one of the team's biggest and famous supporters. 

Also read | Adam Sandler says that he met real gamblers for the 'Uncut Gems' prep

NBA 2019-20: Adam Sandler attends the Suns vs Clippers game with Uncut Gems co-star Kevin Garnett

Also read | Adam Sandler reunites with Big Daddy co-star Cole Sprouse after 2 decades, see pictures

NBA 2019-20: Suns vs Clippers highlights

The LA Clippers won the game 120-99. They dominated during Q3, extended their 5-point advantage to 21 points by the end. George and Leonard scored a total of 18 points, going on a 32-16 run and ending the Q3 with a 90-69 lead. Williams scored the first 11 points during Q4, including 3 three-pointers. After the initial few minutes of Q1, the Clippers did not trail for the remainder of the game.

Also read | Adam Sandler opens up about working with the Safdie brothers

Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett's Uncut Gems

Sandler's new movie 'Uncut Gems' is an American crime thriller. The movie is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and released on December 13, 2019 worldwide. The movie also stars Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox and Eric Bogosian. On August 30, 2019, the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

Also read | Uncut Gems trailer: Adam Sandler and The Weekend starrer receives surprising reactions

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES