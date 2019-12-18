Hollywood film actors Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett attended the Suns vs Clippers NBA game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both Sandler and Garnett were present to watch Deandre Ayton's return for the Suns vs Clippers game. Sandler has attended various Clippers games in the past, making him one of the team's biggest and famous supporters.

Adam Sandler attends the Suns vs Clippers game with Uncut Gems co-star Kevin Garnett

NBA 2019-20: Suns vs Clippers highlights

The LA Clippers won the game 120-99. They dominated during Q3, extended their 5-point advantage to 21 points by the end. George and Leonard scored a total of 18 points, going on a 32-16 run and ending the Q3 with a 90-69 lead. Williams scored the first 11 points during Q4, including 3 three-pointers. After the initial few minutes of Q1, the Clippers did not trail for the remainder of the game.

Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett's Uncut Gems

Sandler's new movie 'Uncut Gems' is an American crime thriller. The movie is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and released on December 13, 2019 worldwide. The movie also stars Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox and Eric Bogosian. On August 30, 2019, the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

