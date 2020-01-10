Adam Sandler Hopes That His Kids Don't Watch 'Uncut Gems' For THIS Reason

The American actor-comedian Adam Sandler's recent film titled Uncut Gems did exceedingly well at the box office with the actor also winning the National Board of Review Award for Best Actor. Adam's performance in the film was lauded by the film critics but received mixed reactions from the audiences. In a recent interview with an online portal, the comedian revealed that he would not want his daughters to watch Uncut Gems.

Also Read | Top Adam Sandler Movies That Prove He Is An Underrated Actor

Also Read | Actor Adam Sandler's Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted

Adam Sandler's take on his kids watching Uncut Gems

With all the Oscar buzz which Uncut Gems has been generating ever since it hit the silver screens on December 25, 2019, the film is considered as one of the best performances of Adam Sandler.

However, he hopes that his two daughters, Sadie (13), and Sunny (11), never see the movie. During an interview with an online portal, the actor opened on why he does not want his kids to watch his film. He stated that his film features some sexual content in it which would not be fun for his kids to watch.

Also Read | Adam Sandler Attends The Suns Vs Clippers Game With Uncut Gems Co-star Kevin Garnett

Adam also revealed that when he first read those scenes in the script, he thought about his wife and her reaction to the same. However, even though he was not so sure about going forward with the sexual scenes, his wife encouraged him to include them in the film but he still hopes his kid never see the movie.

Talking about Uncut Gems, the film is a comedy crime thriller which alongside Adam Sandler, also stars Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Mike Francesa, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian in the key roles. It is based on the life of Howard Ratner, who is a jeweller and a gambling addict on his journey for striking a balance between his business, family and his persistent pursuit for the ultimate win.

Also Read | Adam Sandler Reunites With Big Daddy Co-star Cole Sprouse After 2 Decades, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.