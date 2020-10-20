Adam Sandler Reveals He Has One Thing In Common With His 'Hubie Halloween' Character

Hubie Halloween is a comedy horror film starring Adam Sandler as the lead. The movie recently released on Netflix and has grabbed many viewers’ attention. Now the actor revealed one thing he has in common with his character, Hubie Dubois.

Adam Sandler reveals similarity between him and his Hubie Halloween character

In a recent interview with Polygon, Adam Sandler disclosed one quality of his that resemblances with his Hubie Halloween character, Hubie Dubios. He was questioned if he gets easily sacred as Hubie does in the movie. The actor replied that in real life, he does get scared pretty easily. Sandler mentioned that if he goes home and the lights are off, he is not excited and does not like it. He stated that he pushes his wife in there and asks her what’s going on. He asserted that he even tells his wife to go and check out the kitchen while in dark. “It’s pathetic,” he noted.

Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween gets creeped out by many things which is one of his major character traits. Citizens of Salem knows that he gets scared easily and always try to prank him. But Hubie does not give up on his kindness and goes out to help anyone in need every Halloween. He was even ready to fight werewolf and ghosts for his people.

Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween gave Hubie Dubios a unique voice. Revealing the secret behind it, he said that it came from when he was young and he thinks he used to do that voice. The actor explained that it is basically a guy who gets picked on a lot and he tries to stand up for himself, but he does not really say his comebacks too loud, he just mutters them. Sandler added that this makes him feel bold, but he is kind of saying it low enough so that he does not get in big trouble.

Hubie Halloween's cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal along with young actors like Karan Brar, Bradley Steven Perry, Noah Schnapp and Peyton List. Steven Brill directed the movie. It is produced by Adam Sandler and Allen Covert. Sandler also wrote the script along with Tim Herlihy.

