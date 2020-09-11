'Hubie Halloween' Trailer Out: Adam Sandler Gears To Save His Town This Spooky Season

Hubie Halloween is an upcoming horror-comedy film on Netflix. It stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal along with young actors like Karan Brar, Bradley Steven Perry, Noah Schnapp and Peyton List. The official trailer of the movie has been released.

Hubie Halloween official trailer out

Netflix has dropped the first trailer of its upcoming film, Hubie Halloween. It shows Adam Sandler as Hubie Dubois who is termed as “Halloween’s Biggest Fan” but is considered as the town’s “Biggest Joke” by its people. Hubie is not a popular guy in Salem, Massachusetts, but that won't stop this good-hearted, but easily spooked man from keeping his town safe on Halloween. He tries to make sure everything goes right on the spooky day, but is often mocked by kids and adults alike. However, one Halloween changes things as people start to vanish in town and Dubios is the only hope to solve the mystery.

The trailer also revealed the premiere date of the movie. Hubie Halloween will stream on Netflix from October 7, 2020. Check out the trailer below.

Hubie Halloween trailer fan reactions

I’m gonna say it. I can’t wait for Hubie Halloween, the trailer alone hits a ton of classic Halloween movie tropes, it’s Halloween aesthetic is on point, and it looks like classic Sandler. #gimmedahubie — TheGravestShowman🎪☠️🎩 (@ALabMonster) September 11, 2020

I've been waiting a long time for this one too! Love the Sandman! HUBIE HALLOWEEN Trailer (2020) https://t.co/1IvhfCYEQN via @YouTube — DrRozetta (@DrRozetta) September 10, 2020

OH MY GOD THAT'S GONNA BE THE BEST NETFLIX FILM EVER AAAAAHHHHHH



Hubie Halloween starring Adam Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/fsHPm0IHeg — Fickle Devil 🎃 (@HausOFJeans) September 10, 2020

So the Hubie Halloween Trailer looks interesting, it’s cool seeing some familiar areas in the trailer, I’ve lived in Salem my whole life and I’ve never been to the witch museum and it’s like a 10 minute walk from my house lol — BIZZYBRON (@bizzybron) September 11, 2020

Hubie Halloween plot official synopsis

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill. It is produced by Adam Sandler and Allen Covert. Sandler also wrote the script along with Tim Herlihy. The film’s score is by Rupert Gregson-Williams with cinematograph by Seamus Tierney. It is another addition to Adam Sandler and Netflix’s various collaborations.

