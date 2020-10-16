Actor From Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' Sacked By Employer For Featuring In The Film

Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween recently released on Netflix on October 7, 2020. The movie is a comedy horror film directed by Steven Brill. While Hubie Halloween was well-received by fans, one of the actors in the film actually lost her job as a Boston News Anchor for featuring in it. Former Anchor Alaina Pinto, who only played a minor cameo role in the movie, took to social media to reveal that she had been fired for 'breach of contract'.

Boston News Anchor loses her job for featuring in Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Immunity Boosters List Which She Swears By

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, "Hubie Halloween". (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Alaina Pinto revealed that she was let go from 7 News for featuring in Adam Sandler's new film. She revealed that she was posting this note online because she wanted to be "open and honest" with all her followers. She shared two more Tweets continuing her story.

In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. (2/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright! (3/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

She revealed that by featuring in Hubie Halloween, she had unknowingly violated her contract with the station. She also added that she understood why the management decided to terminate her. Alaina added that she was deeply disappointed and saddened by how things ended up, but she was still grateful for all her 7 News viewers and colleagues at the station. Alaina then stated that reporting the news every morning was a "privilege" for her. Finally, she promised to keep in touch with her followers on social media.

Also Read | 'Batman: The Killing Joke' Ending Explained: How Did An Engineer Transform Into Joker?

Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween also features Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, and June Squibb in prominent roles. The movie followers the story of Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler), who is a delicatessen worker in Salem. Hubie is the joke of his neighbourhood and is often teased for his weird personality. However, he still loves his city and he especially loves Halloween.

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel Remembers Regis Philbin Before 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Premiere

However, Halloween actually turns horrifying one year due to a series of kidnappings. People start to suspect that Hubie is the kidnapper, as all the missing victims were people who bullied him. To save Halloween and prove his innocence, Hubie decides to solve the case himself and find the missing people.

Also Read | 'Hillbilly Elegy' Trailer Released, Features Amy Adams And Glenn Close In New Avatars

[image source: Adam Sandler Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.