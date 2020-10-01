'Hubie Halloween' New Teaser And Poster Headlining Adam Sandler Released By Netflix

Hubie Halloween is an upcoming horror-comedy film on Netflix. It stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal along with young actors like Karan Brar, Bradley Steven Perry, Noah Schnapp and Peyton List. The makers have dropped a new teaser and a poster ahead of its release.

'Hubie Halloween' new teaser and poster out

Netflix has released a new Hubie Halloween teaser. It gives an all-new glimpse at the upcoming comedy-horror movie. Adam Sandler as the lead dominates the funny yet scary teaser, as he goes on to unlock the mystery of the disappearing of the citizens. Different from the first trailer, it shows the possibility of werewolf or people turning into a werewolf during the spooky occasion. Hubie Halloween is set to premiere on Netflix from October 7, 2020.

'Hubie Halloween' new poster

Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter

'Hubie Halloween' plot

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill. It is produced by Adam Sandler under Happy Madison Productions and Allen Covert. Sandler also wrote the script along with Tim Herlihy. The film’s score is by Rupert Gregson-Williams with cinematograph by Seamus Tierney. It is another addition to Adam Sandler and Netflix’s various collaborations.

This is filmmaker Brill's third consecutive venture with Netflix and Sandler. The previous two projects were The Do-Over (2016) and Sandy Wexler (2017), which garnered mix reactions from the viewers.

