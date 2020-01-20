Jennifer Aniston Gives A Shoutout To Co-star Adam Sandler At SAG Awards 2020

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, recently attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2020, where she was awarded the Best Actor (Female) in a TV Drama, for her role in Apple TV's The Morning Show. In the acceptance speech, the popular Hollywood star, along with thanking her crew of the show, also praised her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler's performance in the recently released movie, Uncut Gems. Here is all you need to know about Jennifer Aniston's speech.

Jennifer Aniston says, "I Love You"

At the recently held SAG Awards 2020, Jennifer Aniston was awarded the Best Actor after two decades (she last won in 1996 for her role in Friends). An ecstatic Aniston thanked her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, whom she exclaimed to be her 'partner in crime' and a good friend. In the meantime, Jennifer went ahead and appreciated Adam Sandler's performance in Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie's Uncut Gems. "Your performance is magical and I love you", said Aniston in the speech.

The Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie directorial movie, starring Adam Sandler was well-appreciated by the critics and audiences. But sadly, the movie was reportedly snubbed from SAG Awards 2020 and Oscars 2020, for undisclosed reasons. Through her speech at the SAG Awards 2020, Jennifer Aniston gave a loud shoutout to Adam Sandler and his performance in Uncut Gems.

Jenniffer Aniston wins big at the SAG Awards 2020

Jennifer Aniston, who won the SAG Award defeating Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), is reported to be nominated for the Golden Globes too with her co-star Witherspoon. The show that aired on Apple TV+, narrates the tale of two show hosts, who try to balance their personal life and their career. The popular show had Jennifer playing the role of Alex Levy, a veteran show host.

