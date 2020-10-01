Adam Sandler Gears Up To Protect His Town In The Latest Trailer Of 'Hubie Halloween'

Adam Sandler is all set to protect his town from an impending danger that lurks in the dark. The latest trailer of Hubie Halloween shows Sandler in action trying his best to keep his city safe from danger. Meanwhile, due to his unpredictable ways, he also happens to accidentally startle and scare Noah Schnapp and Paris Berelc. The new trailer of Hubie Halloween looked quite interesting with hints of comic relief and loads of dangers lurking around.

Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween trailer out now

In a rather hilarious turn of events, Paris Berelc and Noah seem to be hiding from a possible threat. The two actors can be seen fearful of what lies ahead of them and thus hold on to their dear lives. However, Adam Sandler shows up and they realise that they had been afraid of nothing. Thus such comic relief elements in the film manage to ease out the narrative while providing for some commendable jump scares every now and then.

Paris Berelc and the cast of Hubie Halloween went on to share the latest trailer of their upcoming film. In this trailer, Adam Sandler can be seen living his happy days in peace in a small town, as the trailer begins. However, things go south when an entity makes an appearance and forces the narrative of the film to change. The mask-wearing entity seems to be haunting the town as several folks begin to disappear as the days go by.

The story of Hubie Halloween is based in a small town of Salem. Adam Sandler’s character wishes to celebrate Halloween in a rather safe fashion. However, things fail to go according to plan when an escaped criminal enters the town. Further on, to add to the fear quotient, a mysterious neighbour happens to be lurking in the corner. All of these events make Hubie, played by Adam Sandler, very suspicious of possible disappearances happening in the town. Thus it is up to him to save his people and the town in general from the impending doom that lies ahead of him. The film will be available on Netflix and fans of the artist are eager to watch the film.

