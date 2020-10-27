Adam Sandler To Star In 'The Spaceman Of Bohemia' Adaptation On Netflix

Adam Sandler is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has collaborated with Netflix recently on multiple projects. Now, Sandler will be venturing with the streaming giant again for a space movie.

Adam Sandler in Netflix's The Spaceman of Bohemia adaptation

According to Deadline, Adam Sandler is all set to play an astronaut in an upcoming Netflix film. It will be an adaptation of The Spaceman of Bohemia novel by Jaroslav Kalfar. The title and more information on the project have not been revealed yet by the makers.

The story centres around an astronaut who finds that his earthly life is falling to pieces. As per the story, he is then sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious and ancient dust. It then states that the astronaut turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together — a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Johan Renck will be directing the Netflix film. His previous works include Emmy Award-winner HBO's show Chernobyl, along with Last Panthers, and Downloading Nancy. The screenplay of the film will be penned by Colby Day. The Spaceman of Bohemia cast is not announced yet.

The filmmaker has also spoken the upcoming project. He said that as they prepare for their voyage to space, he could not be more pleased to have found the "perfect partner" in Adam Sandler. Renck mentioned that now, with the support of the "brilliant Netflix family," he is profoundly excited to set off on their impossible journey.

Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association are bankrolling the project. The executive producers are Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango Entertainment. Ben Ormand, Johan Renck and Barry Bernardi. Release date of The Spaceman of Bohemia on Netflix is not revealed yet, however, it is expected to commence filming next year.

Adam Sandler's movies on Netflix include Murder Myster, Uncut Gems, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and more. His venture with the OTT platform is growing strong. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Hubie Halloween. It received mostly positive reviews from the viewers.

