'Grown Ups 2' Cast Has Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek & Others; Know Character Details

Grown Ups 2 is a comedy film directed by Dennis Dugan. Released in 2013, it is a sequel to the 2010 film Grown Ups. Having an ensemble cast, the movie was a success at the box office, collecting around $247 million against a budget of $80 million. Here are more details about the cast of Grown Ups 2.

Details about 'Grown Ups 2' cast and characters

Adam Sandler as Leonardo “Lenny” Feder

The character of Leonardo Feder, known as Lenny, in Grown Ups 2 is portrayed by Adam Sandler. He is a Hollywood talent agent who moves back with his family to his hometown to get away from old craziness. However, he cannot get rid of his crazy life easily.

Kevin James as Eric Lamonsoff

A friend of Lenny, Eric Lamonsoff, is played by Kevin James. He used to work at a furniture store. Now he works in the auto repair business.

Chris Rock as Kurt McKenzie

The role of Kurt McKenzie is essayed by Chris Rock. He is a buddy of Lenny, who works as a cable man. He returns to his old job due to unfortunate circumstances.

David Spade as Marcus “Higgy” Higgins

Another friend of Lenny is Marcus Higgins, who is called as Higgy. The character is played by David Spade. He is a person who lacks work ethic and considers himself a Casanova.

Salma Hayek as Roxanne Chase-Feder

Salma Hayek portrays the character of Roxanne Chase-Feder in Grown Ups 2. She is the wife of Lenny Feder. Roxanne is a fashion designer by profession.

Stone Cold Steve Austin as Tommy Cavanaugh

Wrestler turned actor Stone Cold Steve Austin played Tommy Cavanaugh. He is a bulky guy who many are afraid of. He used to bully Lenny in his childhood.

Nick Swardson as Nicholas “Nick” Hilliard

Grown Ups 2 cast Nick Swardson as Nicholas Hilliard, known as Nick. He is an unstable bus driver. He is the brother of Rob, who appeared in the first instalment.

Colin Quinn as Dickie Bailey

The character of Dickie Bailey is portrayed by Colin Quinn. He is an old rival of Lenny and the two still do not get along well. Bailey now owns an ice cream stand.

Steve Buscemi as Wiley

One of the friends of Dickie is Wiley, played by Steve Buscemi. He works as a driver’s ed instructor. Following the incident in the last film, he regains 40% feeling in his body.

Grow Ups 2 cast also features Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, Tim Meadows, Jon Lovitz, Shaquille O’Neal, Alexander Ludwig, Peter Dante, Georgia Engel, Oliver Hudson, Jake Goldberg, Alexys Nycole Sanchez, Cameron Boyce, Allen Covert, Frank Gingerich, Ada-Nicole Sanger, China Anne McClain, Nadji Jeter, Cheri Oteri, Ellen Cleghorne, Kaleo Elam and others. The movie was produced by Adam Sandler under his production banner, Happy Madison Productions, along with Jack Giarraputo. It was distributed by Columbia Pictures.

